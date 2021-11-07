Flashback to 1992 Longford senior football final…Mostrim’s goals crush Connollys

Mullinalaghta St Columba’s are no strangers to the Longford senior football championship roll of honour in recent years, capturing the Connolly Cup for three years running from 2016 to 2018.

1992 Longford SFC Final: Mostrim 3-9 Sean Connollys 1-7

Indeed, their 2016 triumph was the first senior success for the ‘Half Parish’ after a 66 years lapse and in December 2018 Mullinalaghta went on to dominate the national spotlight following their historic giant killing exploits en-route to winning the AIB provincial club title, including a memorable Leinster final victory over Dublin’s Kilmacud Crokes.

Longford SFC Final: Mullinalaghta will be hard stopped but Mostrim will show no fear Peter Hanley Motors 2021 Senior Football Championship Final on Sunday While Mullinalaghta were always going to be serious contenders for the 2021 county title such is their great pedigree that reached the pinnacle with the historic Leinster club title triumph in December 2018, one would have believed that Mostrim were going to be the other last team standing in the quest for Connolly Cup glory!

Mostrim, by contrast, on Sunday, will be appearing in their first county final since emerging triumphant on September 13, 1992 over Sean Connollys. That was Mostrim’s third occasion to win the Sean Connolly Cup and they’ll be keen to bridge that 29 years gap when they face off against Mullinalaghta.

A powerful second half performance, after they trailed by 1-2 to 1-5 at half time, helped Mostrim to glory over Connollys on a 3-9 to 1-7 scoreline.

Analysing that ‘92 final in the Leader, the late Eugene McGee wrote:

“The 1992 Longford county final started as a match but ended as a massacre. In the process Sean Connollys dreams of winning their title since 1917 were smashed to smithereens by a rampant Mostrim side who played inspired football in the second half. Proof of this is in the scoring statistic which tells us that Connollys failed to score in the final 23 minutes of the game and during that period Mostrim scored two goals and six points.

“This was a marvellous championship triumph for Mostrim who surely won the 1992 title the hard way. Their policy of bringing in young players this year and last has certainly paid dividends and might be a lesson for some other clubs in the county. The men who did most to win the final included Joe McEnroe, Jack Lynn, Tony Garvey, Brendan Doherty, Bernie Connell, Philip Donoghue, Gerry Lynn and Mickey O’Hara.”

MOSTRIM: Tommy Gallagher; Colm McGerr, Joe McEnroe, Michael Doyle; Jack Lynn (0-1), Seamus Duffy, Tony Garvey; Bernie Connell (0-2), Christy Kennedy; Philip Donoghue (0-2), Brendan Doherty (1-1), Padraig Connell; Mark Monaghan, Gerry Lynn (1-0), Mickey O’Hara (1-3).

SEAN CONNOLLY’S: Fintan Fox; Eugene McGivney, Neil Rawle, Michael McGrath; Gerry Fox, Dessie Reynolds, Eamon McEvoy; Padraig Farrell (0-2), Caoimhin Smith; Paschal Hennessy, Barney Smith (0-1), Eugene Murtagh (0-3); Andy Smith (0-1), Frank O’Hara, Declan Fox (1-0). Sub.: Eamon Brady for E McEvoy (42 mins).



REFEREE: Pat O’Toole, Forgney.

Longford SFC Final: Dedicated Donal McElligott has served Mullinalaghta so well Peter Hanley Motors 2021 Senior Football Championship Final Donal McElligott is a man on a mission this Sunday. The Mullinalaghta St Columba’s captain is going in search of his fourth senior county championship winner’s medal in just six years, an incredible feat even by his own club’s lofty standards in the recent past.

Longford SFC Final: Mostrim captain Shane Kiernan's chance has come to shine in the limelight Peter Hanley Motors 2021 Senior Football Championship Final Mostrim captain Shane Kiernan doesn’t need reminding as to how rare a commodity county finals have been in Edgeworthstown. The 33-year-old was barely out of nappies when the club he has been a mainstay of for the past 14 seasons last contested and ultimately triumphed in a senior championship decider against Sean Connolly’s back in 1992.

The Mostrim squad, winners of the Connolly Cup for the first time since 1985, when they defeated Sean Connollys in the 1992 Longford SFC Final. Back row l to r; Martin Brennan, Raymond Husssey, Donal Connell, Seamus Duffy, Philip Donoghue, Joe McEnroe, Colm McGerrr, Eugene McGerr, Bernie Connell, Michael Doyle, John Coyle. Centre; Seamus Gill, Padraig Connell, Tony Garvey, Mickey O’Hara, Tommy Gallagher, Brendan Doherty, Gerry Lynn (capt.), Jack Lynn, Mark Monaghan, John Greene. Sitting: Damien Doherty, Niall Nerney, Philip Greene, Mel McGerr. Missing from photo: Christy Kennedy.