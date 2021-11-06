Search

06/11/2021

History makers Killashee crowned Longford Intermediate football champions yet again

Late goals clinch back-to-back county titles for St Brigid’s

mulleady group intermediate football championship

The jubilant St Brigid's Killashee squad celebrate with the Hennessy Cup after beating Ballymahon in the 2021 Intermediate final Photo: Syl Healy

Reporter:

Padraic O'Brien

Email:

padraig.obrien@longfordleader.ie

A most significant piece of Longford GAA history was made at windy Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Saturday as Killashee staged a dramatic late comeback to beat Ballymahon in the 2021 Mulleady Group Intermediate Football Championship final. 

St Brigid’s Killashee . . . 2-4    Ballymahon 0-5

It was a remarkable recovery in a very scrappy game but that will matter little to the jubilant St Brigid’s side who lifted the Hennessy Cup for the second time in just over a couple of months following their win over Ardagh Moydow in the Covid delayed 2020 title decider back on August 22. 

A brilliant goal from attacking defender Johnny Casey (winner of the man of the match award) in the 55th minute put Killashee back on level terms (1-1 to 0-4) after a fierce struggle to salvage the situation and almost immediately Dylan Farrell fired over the first point from play to put the reigning champions in front.

Ballymahon, who led by 0-3 to 0-0 at half-time, were now under serious pressure and their title hopes were eventually dashed when Dylan Farrell struck the killer blow for a second St Brigid’s goal in the 60th minute. 

The entire Ballymahon total of five points all came from frees and after working so hard to overcome the handicap of losing Gareth Murtagh to a black card in the early stages of the second half, they were permanently reduced to 14 players for the remainder of the match when Mark Connor was sent-off for a straight red card offence in the 48th minute. 

Killashee will now be playing in the senior championship next year after their tremendous achievement in completing back-to-back Intermediate county titles and next up for Ray Curley’s charges is the Leinster Club Championship first round clash at home to Offaly opponents Clara over the weekending Sunday November 21.  

ST BRIGID’S KILLASHEE: Pat Farrell; Shane Cosgrove, Johnny Casey (1-1), Darren Cosgrove; Quintan Lee, Cillian Lee, Keelan Cox; Michael Farrell, Jack Magan; Dylan Farrell (1-3, one point from free), Darren Carberry, John Lee; Francis Dolan, Mel Shanley, David Buckley.

Subs:- Chris Dineen for D Cosgrove (35 mins); James Willis for J Lee (injured, 45 mins); Mark Rossiter for M Shanley (46 mins). 

BALLYMAHON: Keith Manley; Cormac McDonagh, Ros Claffey, James Kenny; Matthew Daly, Emmet Finn, Mark McCormack; Kevin Diffley, John Nevin; Declan McGuinness (0-1, free), Eddie Noonan, Thomas Mulvihill; Mark Connor (0-4, all frees), Gareth Murtagh, Sean McMullen.

Subs:- Trevor Smullen for S McMullen (59 mins); Aaron Nally for E Noonan (59 mins). 

Referee: Tony Gaffney (Mostrim).  

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media