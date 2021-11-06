History makers Killashee crowned Longford Intermediate football champions yet again

A most significant piece of Longford GAA history was made at windy Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Saturday as Killashee staged a dramatic late comeback to beat Ballymahon in the 2021 Mulleady Group Intermediate Football Championship final.

St Brigid’s Killashee . . . 2-4 Ballymahon 0-5

It was a remarkable recovery in a very scrappy game but that will matter little to the jubilant St Brigid’s side who lifted the Hennessy Cup for the second time in just over a couple of months following their win over Ardagh Moydow in the Covid delayed 2020 title decider back on August 22.

A brilliant goal from attacking defender Johnny Casey (winner of the man of the match award) in the 55th minute put Killashee back on level terms (1-1 to 0-4) after a fierce struggle to salvage the situation and almost immediately Dylan Farrell fired over the first point from play to put the reigning champions in front.

Ballymahon, who led by 0-3 to 0-0 at half-time, were now under serious pressure and their title hopes were eventually dashed when Dylan Farrell struck the killer blow for a second St Brigid’s goal in the 60th minute.

The entire Ballymahon total of five points all came from frees and after working so hard to overcome the handicap of losing Gareth Murtagh to a black card in the early stages of the second half, they were permanently reduced to 14 players for the remainder of the match when Mark Connor was sent-off for a straight red card offence in the 48th minute.

Killashee will now be playing in the senior championship next year after their tremendous achievement in completing back-to-back Intermediate county titles and next up for Ray Curley’s charges is the Leinster Club Championship first round clash at home to Offaly opponents Clara over the weekending Sunday November 21.

ST BRIGID’S KILLASHEE: Pat Farrell; Shane Cosgrove, Johnny Casey (1-1), Darren Cosgrove; Quintan Lee, Cillian Lee, Keelan Cox; Michael Farrell, Jack Magan; Dylan Farrell (1-3, one point from free), Darren Carberry, John Lee; Francis Dolan, Mel Shanley, David Buckley.

Subs:- Chris Dineen for D Cosgrove (35 mins); James Willis for J Lee (injured, 45 mins); Mark Rossiter for M Shanley (46 mins).

BALLYMAHON: Keith Manley; Cormac McDonagh, Ros Claffey, James Kenny; Matthew Daly, Emmet Finn, Mark McCormack; Kevin Diffley, John Nevin; Declan McGuinness (0-1, free), Eddie Noonan, Thomas Mulvihill; Mark Connor (0-4, all frees), Gareth Murtagh, Sean McMullen.

Subs:- Trevor Smullen for S McMullen (59 mins); Aaron Nally for E Noonan (59 mins).

Referee: Tony Gaffney (Mostrim).