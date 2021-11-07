Longford JFC Final: Legan Sarsfields crowned Junior champions in brilliant win over Ballymore

Jubilation for the Legan players as captain Noel O'Neill lifts the Junior Championship Cup following their win over Ballymore Photo: Syl Healy
Legan Sarsfields claimed their 6th junior title after producing a brilliant performance to beat Ballymore in the county championship final played in an electric atmosphere at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday.
Legan Sarsfields . . . 1-15 Ballymore . . . 0-13
Entering the game as slight underdogs, David Martin’s side raced into a 1-4 to 0-0 lead inside the first 10 minutes and led by 9 points in the early stages of the second half.
Barry Tierney repeated his feat from Legan’s last junior title triumph in 2012 as once again he deservedly picked up the man of the match award. Tierney’s goal after just a few seconds set the tempo for the Sarsfields and Ballymore were fighting an uphill battle for the rest of the game.
Legan led by 1-10 to 0-7 at the break and never looked like letting the victory slip from their grasp in the second half.
LEGAN SARSFIELDS: John Slowey; James Whyte, Jack Gryzwacz, Dylan Boylan; Blaine Murphy, Joe Keogh, Adam Doherty (0-2); Conor Quaine (0-1), Shane Cox; Noel O’Neill (0-1), Chris Yorke (0-3, 2f), John Leonard; Barry Tierney (1-3), Gary Keena (0-5, 3f), Conor Moran.
Subs:- Paddy O’Neill for C Moran (38 mins); Kieran Murphy for J Leonard (21 mins); Ian Moran for P O’Neill (62 mins); Paul Stuart for J Grzywacz (64 mins).
BALLYMORE: Mattie McCrann; Philip Dawson, Ciaran Fahy, Ben Creegan; Mel Creegan, Donal McElvaney, Cian O’Hara; David Reilly (0-2), Pauric Kavanagh (0-1); Bernard McElvaney (0-3, 2f), Damien Monaghan (0-4, 3f), Ciaran Reilly (0-3); Gavin O’Hara, Liam Gorman, John Gorman.
Subs:- Owen Reilly for M McCrann (injured, 5 mins); Glen Kelly for O Reilly (21 mins); Sean Brady for B Creegan (half-time); Vinny Walker for J Gorman (45 mins); Pete McNerney for C O’Hara (51 mins).
Referee: Mark Glancy (Rathcline).
