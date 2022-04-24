Longford GAA results scoreboard
All County Football League Division 1 Group 1
Fri, 22 Apr, Venue: Oliver Lynch Park, (Round 2), Abbeylara 0-16 Rathcline 1-13
Fri, 22 Apr, Venue: Allen Park, (Round 2), Clonguish 3-6 Killoe Young Emmets 0-14
Sat, 23 Apr, Venue: Pairc na nGael, (Round 2), Dromard 2-10 Colmcille 0-10
Electric Ireland Leinster Minor (U-17) Football Championship Group 2 - Round 3
Longford 2-11 Offaly 0-8
TG4 Ladies Football Leinster Intermediate Championship Group Stage - Round 2
Longford 2-7 Kildare 1-11
Longford ladies pipped at the post as Kildare snatch slender win
Longford suffered the agony of a single point defeat against Kildare in Round 2 of the TG4 Ladies Football Leinster Intermediate Championship at the Monaduff grounds, Drumlish on Sunday.
Lory Meagher Cup Round 3
Longford 1-16 Louth 1-15
Brave Longford hurlers battle back for brilliant win over Louth
Looking in serious trouble after midfielder Evan Tully was sent-off after receiving a harsh red card in the 30th minute, brave Longford battled back for a brilliant win over Louth in the Lory Meagher Cup Round 3 clash at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Saturday.
All County Football League Division 1 Group 2
Fri, 22 Apr, Venue: Higginstown, (Round 2), St. Mary's Granard 0-9 Fr Manning Gaels 0-9
Fri, 22 Apr, Venue: Michael Fay Park, (Round 2), Longford Slashers 1-10 Mullinalaghta St. Columba's 1-11
Sat, 23 Apr, Venue: Michael Moran Park, (Round 2), Carrickedmond 0-8 Mostrim 1-14
All County Football League Division 2
Sat, 23 Apr, Venue: Keenan Park, (Round 2), Ardagh Moydow GAA 0-10 Sean Connollys 0-8
Sat, 23 Apr, Venue: Killashee, (Round 2), St. Brigid's Killashee 0-9 Ballymahon 6-14
Sat, 23 Apr, Venue: Pirc Chiarn, (Round 2), Cashel 0-12 Kenagh 2-7
All County Football League Division 3
Sat, 23 Apr, Venue: Allen Park, (Round 2), Clonguish 0-14 Killoe Young Emmets 0-8
Sat, 23 Apr, Venue: Flood Park, (Round 2), Legan Sarsfields 1-12 Longford Slashers 2-7
Sun, 24 Apr, Venue: Ballybrien, (Round 2), Ballymore 1-8 Colmcille 1-8
Barna Waste/Topline Providers U13 Cross Border League Group Bui
Tue, 19 Apr, Venue: Allen Park, (Final), St. Francis 0-5 Allen Gaels 0-26
Barna Waste/Topline Providers U13 Cross Border League Group Dearg
Sun, 24 Apr, Venue: Avant Money Pirc Sen Mac Diarmada, (Final), Glencar-Manorhamilton 0-23 St. Dominic's 0-22
Longford GAA race day returns to Punchestown
Longford socialites, fashionistas and horse racing enthusiasts will descend in their hundreds on Punchestown racecourse on Wednesday, April 27, for the 18th annual Longford GAA race day in association with main sponsors, Sherry FitzGerald Brady O’Flaherty, Maynooth.
Barna Waste/Topline Providers U13 Cross Border League Group Dubh
Tue, 19 Apr, Venue: Shroid, (Final), Northern Gaels 0-33 St. Patrick's Og 0-27
Barna Waste/Topline Providers U13 Cross Border League Group Glas
Fri, 22 Apr, Venue: Shroid, (Final), Southern Gaels 0-25 Grattan Gaels 0-10
