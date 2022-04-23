Longford GAA race day returns to Punchestown

Longford socialites, fashionistas and horse racing enthusiasts will descend in their hundreds on Punchestown racecourse on Wednesday, April 27, for the 18th annual Longford GAA race day in association with main sponsors, Sherry FitzGerald Brady O’Flaherty, Maynooth.

The race day is the county board’s main fundraiser and since its introduction back in 2003, it has raised almost €1.7 million.

The pandemic put paid to race day plans in 2020 and 2021 and organisers are thrilled to be back this year.

Lanesboro native Eamon O’Flaherty said Sherry FitzGerald Brady O’Flaherty are delighted to be associated with the event which takes place on the day of the coveted Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup.

Chairperson of the Race Day organising committee, Martin Skelly pointed out that one of the most enjoyable features of race day is the fact that so many Longfordians who may be living elsewhere are provided with the opportunity to meet up with each other and catch up.

Tickets for this year's event are priced at €160 per person or table of ten €1,600. Contact Martin Skelly (086) 804 0296, Eamon Reilly 086 261 0556, Albert Cooney (086) 811 8580, John Bannon 086 259 7942 or Dublin Coordinator Padraig Brady 086 241 7560 for more information.

Mr Skelly said there is significant demand for tickets and while he is expecting the event to be a sell out, he is advising patrons that a limited number of tickets are still available.

The Longford GAA Race Day will feature a best dressed lady & best dressed gentleman competition (kindly sponsored by Padraig & Mairead Brady), four course meal, race card, celebrity tipster Johnny Ward from The Racing Post, bar facilities, bookies in pavilion and top class music with Busy Fingers (sponsored by MJ Keogh and Seamus Ross) immediately after the last race until late.

There will also be an auction, with All-Ireland tickets up for grabs, and Eamon O’Flaherty will be in charge of the gavel.