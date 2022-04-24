Search

24 Apr 2022

Longford ladies pipped at the post as Kildare snatch slender win

TG4 Ladies Football Leinster Intermediate Championship Group Stage - Round 2

Michelle Farrell, who scored 2-3 for Longford in the slender defeat against Kildare in the Ladies Leinster Championship

Padraic O'Brien

24 Apr 2022 6:21 PM

padraig.obrien@longfordleader.ie

Longford suffered the agony of a single point defeat against Kildare in Round 2 of the TG4 Ladies Football Leinster Intermediate Championship at the Monaduff grounds, Drumlish on Sunday.

Kildare . . . 1-11     Longford . . . 2-7

Despite playing against the wind in the first half, Longford ended up in front by the minimum of margins at the break (2-2 to 0-7) with Michelle Farrell scoring both goals, the first from a penalty in the 6th minute and a surprise result looked on.  

That was really putting it up to the favourites Kildare but they improved considerably in the second half with Ciara Wheeler shooting a crucial goal in the 41st minute. 

The visitors were now leading by 1-8 to 2-3 and while Longford showed a lot of character to level matters, Kildare snatched the win with a point from substitute Ellen Dowling in the 58th minute. 

While Longford will be disappointed in letting the game slip from their grasp following a fine first half performance, they can still qualify for the Leinster semi-finals with a win away to Wexford on Sunday next.  

LONGFORD: Ruth Jones (Colmcille); Shauna McCormack (Carrickedmond), Eimear O’Brien (Longford Slashers, 0-1), Michelle Noonan (Carrickedmond); Clare Farrell (Longford Slashers), Leanne Keegan (Mostrim), Katie Crawford (Carrickedmond); Mairead Victory (Mostrim), Grace Shannon (Longford Slashers, 0-2, one free); Ashling Cosgrove (Longford Slashers), Clodagh Lohan (Grattans, 0-1), Emer Heaney (Ballymore); Michelle Farrell (Colmcille, 2-3, one goal from penalty, two points from frees), Kamille Burke (Clonguish), Lousie Monaghan (Mostrim).

Subs:- Megan Jobe (Colmcille) for K Burke (45 mins); Niamh Brady (Killoe) for A Cosgrove (45 mins); Caoimhe McCormack (Carrickedmond) for S McCormack (45 mins); Sorcha Dawson (Ballymore) for M Noonan (54 mins); Sarah Shannon (Carrickedmond) for L Monaghan (59 mins). 

KILDARE: Dervilla McGinn; Claire Nugent, Laoise Lenehan, Gemma Harnett; Mia Doherty, Lara Gilbert, Rachel Cribbin; Grace Glifford (0-1), Hazel McLoughlin; Ciara Wheeler (1-2), Aoife Rattigan (0-1), Claire Sullivan; Neasa Dooley, Gillian Wheeler, Lara Curran (0-5, all frees).

Subs:- Orlaith Sullivan (0-1) for H McLoughlin (half-time); Ellen Dowling (0-1) for G Wheeler (38 mins); Lauren Murtagh for G Harnett (43 mins); Roisin Forde for N Dooley (60 mins). 

Referee: Paul O’Malley (Westmeath). 

Local News

