Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, December 23, 2020

Gregory Gillen, The Green, Lanesboro, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at home surrounded by his family, on Tuesday, December 22 of Gregory Gillen, The Green, Lanesboro, Longford. Predeceased by his beloved wife Bernadette .Sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, Margaret, Anthony, Fiona, Peter, Teresa, Brendan, Martin and Ciara, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sisters Kitty Doyle and Anne Moran, grandchildren Mark, Ryan, Rebecca, Emma, Conor, Ben, Oisin, Fiachra, Annie-Rosie, Shane and Ellen, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he Rest In Peace.

Greg’s funeral cortège will leave his residence on Thursday, December 24 at 11.45am to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Lanesboro for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, interment afterwards in Clonbonny cemetery. Following government guidelines regarding public gatherings the Mass will be restricted to 25 people only. Greg’s Mass will be streamed live on the St.Mary’s Parish Lanesboro Facebook page and can be viewed by clicking on the link - https://www.facebook.com/106248174586123/videos/1033146853764473/.

Those who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions are unable to do so may leave their personal messages in the “condolences” section on RIP.ie. The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. No flowers by request please. House strictly private please.

Monica Murray (née Tully), Ferefad, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Midlands Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Sunday, December 20 of Monica Murray (née Tully), Ferefad, Longford. Predeceased by her parents Peter and Rose Tully. Monica will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, husband John, daughters Marie and Liz, sons Sean and Brendan, sisters Mary O’Neill (London), Margaret Gregg (Longford), Bridget Dennigan (Longford), Kathleen Tully (Castlebawn) and Teresa Jordan (Edenmore),daughters-in-law, sons-in-law , sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, grandchildren Leonie, Andrew, Michelle, Nicholas, Sarah, John, Stephen, Adam, Emma, Emily and James, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Monica’s funeral cortege will leave her residence on Wednesday, December 23 at 10.30am to arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Following government guidelines regarding public gatherings the Mass will be restricted to 25 people only. The Mass will be streamed live, please go to www.longfordparish.com

Those who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions are unable to do so may leave their personal messages in the “condolences” section on RIP.ie.

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. House private please.

Kathleen Gormley (née Harahan), Enaghan, Aughnacliffe, Longford, N39 W9D5

The death occurred, peacefully, at her residence, surrounded by her adoring family, on Sunday, December 20 of Kathleen (Katie) Gormley (née Harahan), Enaghan, Aughnacliffe, Longford, N39 W9D5. Deeply regretted by her devoted children; Rose O'Neill (England), Peggy Dowling (England), Kathleen Gormley (England), Paddy Gormley, Philomena Bloomfield (England), Christina Kilkenny (England), Helen Rooney and Carmel Davis. Also sadly missed by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, extended family and a large circle of neighbours and friends.

Due to HSE and government regulations, Kathleen's reposal and funeral will be strictly private to family and close friends only. The funeral cortège will depart from her home in Enaghan, on Wednesday, December 23 at 10.30am to arrive at St Colmcille's Church, Aughnacliffe, for requiem Mass at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Those wishing to extend their sympathies to the family may do so in the condolence section on RIP.ie.

Fr James Patrick (JP) Bohan, St Patrick's Missionary Society, Kiltegan, Wicklow / Rooskey, Roscommon / Kilbeggan, Westmeath

The death occurred, in the Care Unit at St Patrick’s, Kiltegan, on Sunday, December 20 of Fr James Patrick (JP) Bohan, St Patrick’s Missionary Society, Kiltegan, Co Wicklow and formerly of Rooskey, Co Roscommon, Kilbeggan, Co Westmeath, Diocese of Eldoret (Kenya), Diocese of Nakuru (Kenya). Predeceased by his sisters Maureen (Traynor), Detta (Sheerin), Angie (Mlesk), and Patricia, by his brother Matty, by his sisters-in-law Eileen and Mary; sadly missed by his sister Helen (McLoughlin), by his brothers Micheál and Fr Benny SPS, by his sisters-in-law Joan and Helena, by his brother-in-law Michael McLoughlin, by his nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, his relatives and his Society family.

Due to Government restrictions the Funeral will be private. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, December 23 at 12 noon followed by burial in the Society Cemetery. The Mass will be live-streamed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-patricks-missionary-society

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam uasal

If you would like to leave a personal message of condolence you may do so in the "Condolences" section on RIP.ie.

