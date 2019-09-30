Deaths in Longford - Monday, September 30, 2019

Pauline Taite (née Brown), Ballinamuck, Longford / Cabra West, Dublin

The death occurred on Friday, September 27 of Pauline Taite (née Brown), Ballinamuck, Longford / Cabra West, Dublin. Deeply loved and missed by her daughter Mandy, sons Ronnie and David, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers, sisters and grandchildren. Rest in Peace.

Removal on Tuesday morning, October 1 to St Patrick's Church, Ballinamuck, arriving for 10.30am service followed by cremation in Glasnevin Crematorium at 2pm. Family Flowers only please, donations if desired to Palliative Care, Longford. House private please.

Maggie Lynch (née Donohoe), Mullaghboy, Carrigan, Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family, on Sunday, September 29 of Maggie Lynch (nee Donohoe), Mullaghboy, Carrigan, Ballinagh, Cavan.

Beloved wife of the late Peter Lynch and deeply loved mother of Johnny (Bruskey), Eamon (Gowna/NY), Peter (Bruskey), Bridie Sheridan (Kilcogy), Mary Creegan (Mullingar) and Concepta McMahon (New York). Sadly missed by her loving family, daughters in law Mary, Aileen and Kathy, sons in law Donal, Mike, Thomas, her grandchildren, great grandchildren and all her relatives and friends. May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her family home eircode H12 CK81 from 5pm on Monday, September 30 until removal to St Mary’s Church Bruskey on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Mullaghboy Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

A shuttle bus will operate from Bruskey Chapel to the wake house.

Nicola Murphy (née Cawley), Lismore, Newtownforbes, Longford



The death occurred, after a long illness, on Friday, September 27 of Nicola Murphy (née Cawley), Lismore, Newtownforbes, Longford and late of Mill Road, Drumlish, Co Longford. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Padraig, children Shauna, Gavin and Leanne, her loving parents James and Gabrielle, brothers Ian, Gary, Niall, John, Alan, James sisters Sinéad and Maura, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and a large circle of friends. May She Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Monday, September 30 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Newtownforbes with burial in the local cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Longford County Hospice and Palliative Care.

Nicola's home in Newtownforbes private, please.

Eileen Smith (née Hand), Clonoose, Ballyheelan, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of her family and staff at Cavan General Hospital, on Sunday, September 29 of Eileen Smith (née Hand), Clonoose, Ballyheelan, Cavan and Glasnevin, Dublin. Beloved wife of the late Tom. Much loved mother of Paddy, Mairead S Brady (Ballinagh), Sheila (Dublin) and James (Kilcogy) Sadly missed by her loving family, daughters-in-law Bridget and Carmel, and son-in-law Martin Brady, nephew Jimmy Hand and nieces. Cherished Grandmother to Patrick, Kate, Niall, Nicola, Ryan and Ellen and four great grandchildren, sister in law and all relatives, neighbours and friends.

Remains reposing at Briody Funeral Home Kilnaleck, Cavan Eircode A82DX59 from 4pm to 7pm on Monday, September 30 with removal to Saint Marys Ballynarry for 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, October 1 at 12 noon and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Celia (Sheila) Joyce (née Cox), Pheasant, Hill, Westport Road, Castlebar, Mayo / Rooskey, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, at The Cuan Chaitriona Nursing Home on Saturday, September 28 of Celia (Sheila) Joyce (née Cox), Pheasant, Hill, Westport Road, Castlebar, Mayo and formerly of Rooskey, Roscommon. Predeceased by her loving husband Martin. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Martin & Michael, brother Bernie-Joe, grandchildren James, Kieran, Mark & Sarah, daughters in law Patricia & Teresa, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. RIP.

Reposing at The Coady Funeral Home, Linenhall Street, Castlebar (Eircode f23wy62) on Tuesday evening, October 1 from 5.30pm until 7pm with removal to The Church Of The Holy Rosary. Requiem Mass on Wednesday, October 2 at 11am with funeral afterwards to Castlebar Old Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations to Cuan Chaitriona Patient Comfort fund c/o Coady Funeral Directors, Castlebar ph 094 90 21438. To view funeral Mass live log on to castlebarchurchwebcam

Seamus Ring, Freighmore, Castlepollard, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully after a long illness, bravely borne, at Mullingar Midlands Regional Hospital, surrounded by his loving family and Palliative Care Team on Friday, September 27 of Seamus Ring, Freighmore, Castlepollard, Westmeath. Predeceased by his parents, his sisters Marion, Helen and Mona. Survived by his loving wife Olive, son Ciaran, daughter in-law Barbara, grand-daughters Orla and Chloe, brother Thomas, sisters Nina and Marjorie, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends. May he Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Monday, September 30 at 12 noon in St Michael's Church, Castlepollard and burial afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family Flowers only please. Donations to Mullingar Palliative Care Unit if desired.

The Family would like to thank The Palliative Care Unit, Mullingar and the Oncology Unit, Tullamore for their care and support over the past few months.



Angela Skerry (née McDonagh), 1 The Green, Delvin, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, in Tullamore General Hospital, surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, September 26 of Angela Skerry (née McDonagh), 1 The Green, Delvin, Westmeath and formerly from Clonmellon. She is predeceased by her husband Ned. Angela will be sadly missed by her sons Brendan and James, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Tenderly we treasure the past, Memories that will always last. Rest In Peace Angela.

Funeral Mass on Monday, September 30 at 11am in the Church of the Assumption, Delvin, Co Westmeath followed with in the local cemetery.

