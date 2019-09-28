Deaths in Longford - Saturday, September 28, 2019

Nicola Murphy (née Cawley), Lismore, Newtownforbes, Longford



The death occurred, after a long illness, on Friday, September 27 of Nicola Murphy (née Cawley), Lismore, Newtownforbes, Longford and late of Mill Road, Drumlish, Co Longford. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Padraig, children Shauna, Gavin and Leanne, her loving parents James and Gabrielle, brothers Ian, Gary, Niall, John, Alan, James sisters Sinéad and Maura, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and a large circle of friends. May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her parents' residence, James and Gabrielle (Eircode N39 Y5C1) Mill Road, Drumlish, on Saturday, September 28 from 4pm to 9pm and Sunday, September 29 2pm to 4pm. House private outside of reposing times, please. Remains arriving on Sunday at 7pm to St Mary's Church, Newtownforbes, via Nicola's home, Lismore, Newtownforbes. Funeral Mass on Monday, September 30 at 12 noon with burial in the local cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Longford County Hospice and Palliative Care.

Nicola's home in Newtownforbes private, please.

John Reginald (Reggie) Halpenny, Dublin / Castlepollard, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, in St Vincent’s Private Hospital, in his 85th year, on Wednesday, September 25, of John Reginald (Reggie) Halpenny, Dublin / Castlepollard, Westmeath. Deeply regretted by his wife June (née Scott), children Anne, Paul, Derek and Marie Louise, sons-in-law Denis and Max, daughter-in-law Rena, grandchildren Sonny, Leon, Scott, Paul, Marli, Chloe, Patrick, Hannah and Lily, his cousins, extended family and many friends.

Removal on Saturday, September 28 to Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Johnstown/Killiney, arriving for 10am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Shanganagh Cemetery. No flowers, please. Donations, if desired, to St Joseph’s Centre, Crinken Lane, Shankill.

