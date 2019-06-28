Deaths in Longford - Friday, June 28, 2019

Margaret Peggy Reynolds (née Nally), Stags Head, Ballinalee, Longford / Ballymahon, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the excellent care of the staff and nurses at the Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford, surrounded by her devoted family in her 94th year, on Wednesday, June 26 of Margaret, Peggy Reynolds (Nally), Stags Head, Ballinalee, Co Longford and formerly of Ballymahon.

Predeceased by her husband Dessie, brothers Frank and Leo Nally, son-in-law Eugene Lennon. Sadly missed by her loving family Irene, Jerome, Bernie, Dessie, Kathleen, Dolores and Alan, her sister Dolores Claffey, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Removal on Friday, June 28 to arrive at Holy Trinity Church, Ballinalee for Funeral Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in St James' Cemetery, Clonbroney. House private on Friday morning.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Laurel Lodge Residence Comfort Fund c/o Gorman and Fox, Funeral Directors, Ballinalee or any family member.



Michael Stokes, 51 Springlawn, Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred, in St James' Hospital, Dublin surrounded by his family, on Tuesday, June 25 of Michael Stokes, 51 Springlawn, Longford town.

Predeceased by his father Michael. Sadly missed by his wife Mary, sons Michael and Joe, daughter Lisa, his brothers Willie, Martin, Gerry, Patrick and Steve, sisters Winnie, Ellen, Ann, Julie and Brigie, daughters-in-law Tilda and Clare, grandchildren, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace.

Funeral Mass on Friday, June 28 at 11am with interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

Seamus Kilbride, Oaklawn West, Leixlip, Kildare / Granard, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Sunday, June 23 of Seamus Kilbride, Oaklawn West, Leixlip, Co. Kildare and late of Granard, Co Longford and Roadstone.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret (née Leonard), sons Leonard, Shay, Peter, Brian & David, daughters in law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, work colleagues and friends, especially those in the Irish Tug of War Association. May He Rest In Peace.

Removal on Friday, June 28 at 10.30am to arrive at The Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip, for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery, Celbridge. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Pulmonary Hypertension Association of Ireland.

Seamus McMahon, of Big Tom & The Mainliners Showband, Castleblayney, Monaghan



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family in the Louth County Hospital, Dundalk, after a brief illness, on Wednesday, June 26 of Seamus Mc Mahon, Castleblayney and of Big Tom & The Mainliners Showband.

Seamus, predeceased by his wife Patrica (nee Clerkin), parents Mary-Alice and Henry and his brother Paddy. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his daughters Fionna and Maressa, sons in-law Roberto and Andrew, grandchildren Tori, Jamie and Kristyn, sister Mary (McSkeane), brother Henry, brother-in-law Peter, sisters-in-law Patrica and Esther, nieces, nephews, grand nieces & nephews, his Mainliners Family and a wide circle of friends. May Seamus's Gentle Soul Rest In Eternal Peace.

Reposing at Ward's Funeral Home, Castleblayney on Friday, June 28 from 4pm until 9pm. Funeral leaving from Ward's Funeral Home, Castleblayney, on Saturday morning, June 29 at 10.45am, proceeding on foot, to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Castleblayney, for funeral Mass at 11am, followed by private family burial. Funeral Home private to Family on Saturday morning only, please.

