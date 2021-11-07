Search

07/11/2021

Incidence rate of Covid-19 across county Longford is worryingly high

Incidence rate of Covid-19 across county Longford is worryingly high

Incidence rate of Covid-19 across county Longford is worryingly high

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

The incidence rate of Covid-19 in two out three of the county Longford Local Electoral Areas (LEA) is worryingly high, with Longford LEA currently having the second highest 14-day incidence rate of any LEA in the country. 

Longford LEA, with a population of 16,046, has a current 14-Day Incidence Rate of 1,445.8 per 100k of the population (that is more than double the national average of 695.0 per 100k of the population as of 1-11-2021). The total number of confirmed cases in the LEA over the 14-Day period was 232.

History makers Killashee crowned Longford Intermediate football champions yet again

Late goals clinch back-to-back county titles for St Brigid’s

A most significant piece of Longford GAA history was made at windy Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Saturday as Killashee staged a dramatic late comeback to beat Ballymahon in the 2021 Mulleady Group Intermediate Football Championship final. 

Longford public told ahead of festive rush: 'Shop local like you have never shopped local before'

Longford consumers have been told to “shop local like they have never shopped local before.”

Granard LEA, with a population of 10,674, has a current 14-Day Incidence Rate of 1,105.5 per 100k of the population.  The total number of confirmed cases in the LEA over the 14-Day period was 118.

While Ballymahon LEA, with a population of 14,153, has a current 14-Day Incidence Rate of 664.2 per 100k of the population.  The total number of confirmed cases in the LEA over the 14-Day period was 94.

The 14-Day Incidence Rate in Ballymahon LEA is the only LEA in Longford that is currently below the national average of 695.0 per 100k of the population as of 1-11-2021. 

The total cumulative number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in county Longford since the pandemic began is 4,063.

National daily Covid-19 case numbers announced

Minister Ryan won't be travelling to COP26 after testing positive for Covid-19

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media