Incidence rate of Covid-19 across county Longford is worryingly high
The incidence rate of Covid-19 in two out three of the county Longford Local Electoral Areas (LEA) is worryingly high, with Longford LEA currently having the second highest 14-day incidence rate of any LEA in the country.
Longford LEA, with a population of 16,046, has a current 14-Day Incidence Rate of 1,445.8 per 100k of the population (that is more than double the national average of 695.0 per 100k of the population as of 1-11-2021). The total number of confirmed cases in the LEA over the 14-Day period was 232.
Granard LEA, with a population of 10,674, has a current 14-Day Incidence Rate of 1,105.5 per 100k of the population. The total number of confirmed cases in the LEA over the 14-Day period was 118.
While Ballymahon LEA, with a population of 14,153, has a current 14-Day Incidence Rate of 664.2 per 100k of the population. The total number of confirmed cases in the LEA over the 14-Day period was 94.
The 14-Day Incidence Rate in Ballymahon LEA is the only LEA in Longford that is currently below the national average of 695.0 per 100k of the population as of 1-11-2021.
The total cumulative number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in county Longford since the pandemic began is 4,063.
