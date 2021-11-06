Minister Ryan won't be travelling to COP26 after testing positive for Covid-19

Search

06/11/2021

Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications, Eamon Ryan TD, will not be travelling to COP26 tomorrow (Sunday, November 7) as planned, having tested positive for Covid-19.

Minister Ryan is not experiencing symptoms but is self-isolating. He took a precautionary PCR test yesterday (Friday), as recommended by the organisers of COP26 prior to travel, and received the result today (Saturday).

Minister Ryan has advised the HSE of his close contacts, including those encountered in the 24 hours before the test. This is the requirement for those who have a positive result, but who are not experiencing symptoms. He has also advised the Taoiseach, Tánaiste and the Secretary to the Government.

The National Climate Delegation will continue its efforts to secure meaningful progress at COP26 through membership of the EU and as a new signatory to the High Ambition Coalition, which works to ensure the delivery of ambitious Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).

