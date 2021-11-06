Minister Ryan won't be travelling to COP26 after testing positive for Covid-19
Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications, Eamon Ryan TD, will not be travelling to COP26 tomorrow (Sunday, November 7) as planned, having tested positive for Covid-19.
Minister Ryan is not experiencing symptoms but is self-isolating. He took a precautionary PCR test yesterday (Friday), as recommended by the organisers of COP26 prior to travel, and received the result today (Saturday).
Minister Ryan has advised the HSE of his close contacts, including those encountered in the 24 hours before the test. This is the requirement for those who have a positive result, but who are not experiencing symptoms. He has also advised the Taoiseach, Tánaiste and the Secretary to the Government.
The National Climate Delegation will continue its efforts to secure meaningful progress at COP26 through membership of the EU and as a new signatory to the High Ambition Coalition, which works to ensure the delivery of ambitious Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).
History makers Killashee crowned Longford Intermediate football champions yet again
A most significant piece of Longford GAA history was made at windy Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Saturday as Killashee staged a dramatic late comeback to beat Ballymahon in the 2021 Mulleady Group Intermediate Football Championship final.
Local journalist and broadcaster Seamus Duke launches his autobiography 'Dukie.....The Game of Life', at the Abbey Hotel in Roscommon on November 11th at 8.30pm.
