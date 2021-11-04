'Should we stop eating?' - Twitter reacts to COP26 menu containing high emission foods

A menu given to the delegates of COP26 has come under fire due to its high emission food choices.

Given to delegates yesterday, it includes both vegetarian and meat haggis as well as venison casserole, with CO2 markers beside each option.

None of the meals on the menu - a picture of which was circulated on Twitter - ranked below the recommended 0.5kg CO2e, however the vegetarian haggis was closest at 0.6kg CO2e.

The haggis, which also contains Scottish turnip, potatoes and mustard, came in at 3.4kg CO2e while the venison is noted as 1.7kg CO2e.

The worst offender, according to #COP26 ratings, was... haggis.



The "haggis, neeps and tatties" dish has a carbon footprint equivalent to 3.4kg of CO2, nearly 7 times the target for the Paris climate accords.https://t.co/ThwXPthf1S pic.twitter.com/gXEhciGA2z — The Big Issue (@BigIssue) November 3, 2021

The carbon footprint of food served at the conference was calculated by the UK's biggest sports and entertainment caterer, Levy, and Swedish start-up, Klimato.

According to them, the menus created are 42% plant-based, 30% meat, 17% vegetarian (including eggs and dairy) and 11% fish.

The vast majority of the ingredients (80%) are reportedly made up of Scottish sourced produce, with just 5% sourced outside the UK.

An infographic on Levy's website states: "Today, an average meal has a carbon footprint of 1.7 kg CO2e in the UK. According to the WWF, we need to get this number down below 0.5 kg CO2e to reach the goals defined in the Paris Agreement. By including climate labels on our menus, we aim to make it easier to achieve this goal - together."

The site notes plant-based food, which consists solely of vegetables, grains, pulses or other food derived from plants, is one of the "most effective ways" to reduce emissions.

Twitter users had plenty to say:

...why would they list the carbon footprint of each menu item if it's so bad? — Josh G (@jurfinkel) November 3, 2021

Food grown, farmed and prepared in Scotland, served in Scotland. Still you find fault with it. — Retro Martin Allan (@RetroBrothers) November 3, 2021

That is maths gone nuts. Surely offal should shoulder less of a burden than the steaks & chops? — Andy Johnson (@ajhommedeterre) November 3, 2021

COP26 has so far been a shambles when it comes to calling out animal agriculture, one of the greatest drivers of the climate crisis.

Ironically the canteen is the only part of the climate conference where Meat and Dairy is on the agenda! https://t.co/Gz8Yjm2PWQ — Animal Rebellion (@RebelsAnimal) November 3, 2021

My many stomachs are not rumbling over this menu for @cop26 delegates. I mean look! And all with the byline “A Recipe for Change,” underneath.⁰⁰There is no change without veganism.⁰⁰Animal agriculture is #thecowintheroom . https://t.co/mur6Khz8RG pic.twitter.com/GikbzF9Yoi — thecowintheroomcop26 (@thecowintheroom) November 3, 2021

Tbf deer is basically a pest and roams wild instead of being factory farmed like beef — Aimee ☭ (@Sedentary_Pos) November 3, 2021

Deer are wild largely and require culling. — Bags of smoke and straight up the middle (@IndolentDad) November 3, 2021

I think we are getting a bit ridiculous. Should we stop eating? — Susan Fourtané  (@SusanFourtane) November 3, 2021

Bollocks - Does anyone even consider the carbon capturing of the grasslands used by livestock. No live stock no grasslands simple as. Sort out the gas and oil industry first but let me guess that wont happen as to much money there and food producers are a much easier target. — Dynamite_Matt (@DynamiteMatt3) November 3, 2021

Not my thing at all... but... when in Schotland... can't blame people from offering the traditional dishes for those who want to try.



Skip other non traditional dishes if you must... but doubt it's going to have a lot of climate impact!



Keep it lighthearted guys. — Patrick Slavenburg #ArtificialIntelligence (@patrick_s_smart) November 3, 2021

It literally doesn’t make a difference lol. Transport is a minuscule part of the CO2 footprint of a food item. The fact it’s beef raises it way above the carbon target, regardless of where it’s from. — mila (@ThatBishMila) November 3, 2021

Go Vegan - it’s simple! — Stefan (@bendevon2) November 3, 2021