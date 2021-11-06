National daily Covid-19 case numbers announced
The Department of Health have today confirmed 3,685* new cases of #COVID19. Meanwhile, Aas of 8am today, 444 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 74 are in ICU.
Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan has called on the public to "come forward for their vaccine" - "If you haven't yet been vaccinated, or if it's time for your booster, please ensure to come forward for that vaccine." See more below
Covid fallout hits Longford County Council for €1m
Government chiefs believe they will be able to offset over €1m in revenue lost by Longford County Council over the past 12 months.
If you haven't yet been vaccinated, or if it's time for your booster, please ensure to come forward for that vaccine.— Dr Tony Holohan (@CMOIreland) November 6, 2021
Our individual behaviour and adherence to all the basic public health advice that we are so familiar with has worked over the course of this pandemic. pic.twitter.com/leartdyXSk
*Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.
Local journalist and broadcaster Seamus Duke launches his autobiography 'Dukie.....The Game of Life', at the Abbey Hotel in Roscommon on November 11th at 8.30pm.
Tuesday October 19 last saw the launch of an inclusive community Art exhibition highlighting poverty in all its formats hosted by Lus na Gréine FRC in Granard Youth Hub.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.