Watch: Big Tom and The Mainliners perform 'Four Country Roads' at Marquee in Drumlish, Co Longford

The late Big Tom and his band, The Mainliners, played regularly to full houses at venues across Longford down through the decades, but his performance at the Marquee in Drumlish in August 2011 was particularly memorable.

On August 19, seven years ago, the King of Country Music, Big Tom, to the adulation of his delirious Longford fans, performed a string of his legendary hit songs, including 'Four Country Roads', 'Gentle Mother' and 'You're Going Out the Same Way You Came In'.

While local Irish country music star Declan Nerney, who first saw Big Tom perform at The Marquee in Drumlish in 1968, also made a special presentation to the Monaghan man in recognition of his immense contribution to country music.



"This is a night to remember for all time," declared Declan as he presented Big Tom with a crystal replica of the Sam Maguire Cup and a bog oak sculpture by local man Brendan Collum.

Enjoy this YouTube clip, posted by Peter Argue, of Big Tom and the Mainliners performing 'Four Country Roads' at Marquee in Drumlish, Co Longford in 2011.

