Watch: Mashable UK Editor and Longford native Anne-Marie Tomchak in TV tribute to Big Tom

Paying tribute to Big Tom, Mashable UK Editor and Longford native, Anne-Marie Tomchak, recalled how her uncle, Declan Nerney, described the late Monaghan giant as 'a light shining out of the darkness' when he first saw him perform at the Marquee in Drumlish.

Anne-Marie, along with Fr Brian Darcy and Larissa Nolan, were guesting on Brendan O'Connor's Cutting Edge programme on RTÉ One on Wednesday night.

Such a pleasure to be on this smart, fun and intelligent show with great guests and a top host. Thanks so much for inviting me on @CuttingEdgeRTE https://t.co/962htxy7uE — Anne-Marie Tomchak (@AMTomchak) April 19, 2018

In November 2016, Anne-Marie presented the RTÉ documentary entitled; ‘Cloud Control: Who Owns Your Data?’ And on International Women’s Day 2017, she featured on the Irish Times list of 30 Irish women you need to know.

While remembering country music legend, Big Tom, who died earlier this week, on the 'Cutting Edge', Fr Brian Darcy suggested to Anne-Marie that her uncle Declan (Nerney) 'got it exactly right' when he wrote about Big Tom in his famous song 'The Marquee in Drumlish'.



Anne-Marie pointed out that Declan was just was 12 years old, when he saw Big Tom for the first time in the Marquee in Drumlish. "This was a light shining out of the darkness. It was the beginning of a new chapter."



Unfortunately, following Big Tom's death on Tuesday, that chapter for Irish country music has closed but his legacy lives on.

