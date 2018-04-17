WATCH: Big Tom sings 'Going out the same way you came in' at funeral of Noel Cassidy in Ballinamuck, Co Longford

The death of Big Tom McBride has saddened his many fans across Longford and rather poignantly, this YouTube video shows Big Tom singing at the funeral of his friend, and well-known Longford country singer, Noel Cassidy.

It was recorded by Michael Malone in St Patrick's Church, Ballinamuck on May 28, 2017.

