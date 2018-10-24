VOTE | Five contenders for Ganly's Longford Sports Star of the Month award for September

There are FIVE contenders for the 2018 Ganly’s Longford Sports Star of the Month Award for September, in association with Longford Sports Partnership and the Longford Leader.

Read below to find out why each person has been nominated.

Voting closes at 9pm on Wednesday, October 31.

THE 2018 MONTHLY WINNERS

Congratulations to January winner KIERAN O'GORMAN (Rugby)

Congratulations to February winner NELVIN APPIAH (Athletics)

Congratulations to March winner CIAN McPHILLIPS (Athletics)

Congratulations to April winner DARRAGH GREENE (Swimming)

Congratulations to May winner JAMES McGIVNEY (GAA Football)

Congratulations to June winner AODH DERVIN (Soccer)

Congratulations to July winner EOGHAN MCCORMACK (GAA Football)

Congratulations to August winner LONGFORD PONY CLUB (Equestrian)

September award nominees



Soccer: Dylan McGlade

Longford Town’s wing wizard Dylan McGlade weaved his magic in the 4-1 win over Cabinteely in the First Division league clash at City Calling Stadium. McGlade left it late to complete his hat-trick with a couple of goals in stoppage time, one of which was a really special strike as he cut through the opposing defence before slotting the ball into the net. A superb goal that received rave reviews.



GAA Football: Darren Farley

Longford GAA NY celebrated a historic and significant triumph after battling back to beat Monaghan NY by the minimum of margins, 0-12 to 0-11, in the New York Senior Football Championship Final at Gaelic Park. There were scenes of great joy as Longford captain, Drumlish native Darren ‘Chippy Farley, was presented with the prestigious NY SFC Trophy and his nomination for the September Sports Star award is in recognition of a really special team effort.



Ladies Football: Sarah Shannon

Carrickedmond produced an excellent display to capture the Ladies Football Senior Championship title for the first time in 31 years following their emphatic 5-7 to 0-12 win over Killoe in the final. Particularly prominent for the new county champions was ace attacker Sarah Shannon who clocked up the tremendous total of 3-5 in playing a major role in the winning of the Alison Smyth Cup.



Ladies Rugby: Ellen Murphy

Ellen Murphy from Dromard in north Longford earned the tremendous honour of selection on the Ireland Women’s senior rugby squad for the international matches in November against the USA in Dublin and England in Twickenham. One of six uncapped players to be given their chance at international level, the 24-year-old plays her club rugby with Old Belvedere in Dublin where she is based and is also the Leinster scrum half.



GAA Hurling: Seamus Hannon

Wolfe Tones Mostrim overcame Clonguish Gaels in the county final to complete a tremendous six-in-a-row of senior hurling championship titles and the winner of the man of the match award was Seamus Hannon. Right throughout the game the powerful Hannon broke through on penetrating runs and scored four points from play in providing a constant threat for the opposing defence.

Have your say - award nominees sought !!

If you wish to nominate anyone for a monthly award, you can do so by emailing newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Please include Ganly’s Longford Sports Star Awards in the subject line of your email and the reason for nominating the sportsperson and the date of their achievement.

There will also be Hall of Fame inductee, along with awards for Junior Sportsperson of the Year, Community/Club Volunteer of the Year and Sports Ability Award.

Longford Sports Partnership is also actively seeking nominations for these four awards (please note the criteria below) and you can email nominees, along with the reason for nominating that person, to Longford Sports Partnership at info@longfordsports.ie

Criteria

Exceptional Service to Sport & Recreation – Hall of Fame: Open to any individual who has made a major contribution to sport or physical activity and who has displayed excellent leadership skills.

Community/Club Volunteer of the Year: Open to those who organise community events, that promote physical activity or people who give of their time voluntarily to train teams, run clubs, maintain facilities etc

Junior Sportsperson of the Year: Outstanding performance by a junior athlete in his/her chosen field

Sports Ability Award: Open to any individual with a disability, who has excelled as an individual or as part of a team