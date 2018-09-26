VOTE | Four nominees shortlisted for Ganly's Longford Sports of the Month award

There are four contenders for the 2018 Ganly’s Longford Sports Star of the Month Award for May, in association with Longford Sports Partnership and the Longford Leader.

Read below to find out why each person has been nominated.

THE 2018 MONTHLY WINNERS

Congratulations to January winner KIERAN O'GORMAN (Rugby)

Congratulations to February winner NELVIN APPIAH (Athletics)

Congratulations to March winner CIAN McPHILLIPS (Athletics)

May award nominees

Rugby: Benny McManus

The Leinster Rugby Junior squad, featuring Longford players Kieran O’Gorman, Benny McManus and Dylan Quinn, were crowned the Interprovincial champions following a great 24-18 win over the Ulster Juniors at the Coleraine University grounds. Leinster had already secured wins over Leinster and Connacht and in another honour for Longford RFC the trophy for the best forward in the Interprovincial series was won by Benny McManus.



GAA Hurling: Joe O’Brien

Showing a lot of resilience in a game they had to win to keep alive their hopes of reaching the Nicky Rackard Cup semi-finals, Longford got the better of Louth in the Round 2 clash at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park. So often the matchwinner for the county senior hurlers in the past the prolific Joe O’Brien played another leading role in a well deserved success with the Clonguish sharpshooter firing over a total of nine points (eight in the first half) in the 0-19 to 0-12 victory.



GAA Football: James McGivney

In producing a terrific team effort the outsiders Longford scored a famous victory over Meath to reach the Leinster Senior Football Championship semi-final for the first time in 30 years, holding out for a richly deserved 0-16 to 0-14 surprise success at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park. There were many Longford stars on this memorable occasion and particularly impressive in attack was Mullinalaghta man James McGivney, the chief marksman with four cracking points from play.



Swimming: Ashley Weafer

Longford competitors produced many fine performances as a number of medals were won in the various events at the first stage of the 2018 Aldi National Community Games Finals at the University of Limerick. Longford were particularly successful in the swimming pool, most notably the Gold medal captured by Ashley Weafer (Drumlish/Ballinamuck) in winning the Boys U-10 Freestyle in an amazing time of 15.54 seconds.

Criteria

Exceptional Service to Sport & Recreation – Hall of Fame: Open to any individual who has made a major contribution to sport or physical activity and who has displayed excellent leadership skills.

Community/Club Volunteer of the Year: Open to those who organise community events, that promote physical activity or people who give of their time voluntarily to train teams, run clubs, maintain facilities etc

Junior Sportsperson of the Year: Outstanding performance by a junior athlete in his/her chosen field

Sports Ability Award: Open to any individual with a disability, who has excelled as an individual or as part of a team