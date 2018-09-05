Cast your vote! Four contenders for Ganly’s Longford Sports Star of the Month Award

There are four contenders for the 2018 Ganly’s Longford Sports Star of the Month Award for February, in association with Longford Sports Partnership and the Longford Leader.

Read below to find out why each person has been nominated.

Voting closes at 9pm on Wednesday, September 12.



GAA Football: Darren Gallagher

There was talk of promotion after Longford continued their great start to the season with a comprehensive 1-13 to 1-6 win over over Derry (minus the Slaughtneil players) in the National Football League Division 3 game at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park. A key figure in the Round 2 triumph was St Mary’s Granard clubman Darren Gallagher who produced a sterling performance at midfield and also fired over a couple of points.



GAA Hurling: Daire Duggan

Longford scored a notable success when they won the Kehoe Cup Senior Hurling Tournament for the first time, coming from behind to beat Wicklow ‘B’ in the final at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park. Just the minimum of margins (0-11 to 0-10) separated the sides in the finish with the county hurlers producing a gutsy team effort, inspired by captain Daire Duggan from Ballinalee who registered two vital points.



Swimming: Darragh Greene

Longford swimming star Darragh Greene was in brilliant form at the prestigious McCullagh International Meet at the Bangor Aurora Aquatic & Leisure Complex, Co Down when he dominated all the Mens Breaststroke events. Darragh collected three Gold medals after winning the Breaststroke 50m, 100m and 200m in what was a wonderful achievement.



Athletics: Nelvin Appiah

Longford Athletic Club were very successful on Day 2 of the Connacht Indoor Juvenile Championships at the Athlone IT Arena, winning Gold in 11 events along with a number of Silver and Bronze medals. Longford’s leading individual athlete was Nelvin Appiah who completed a magnificent treble in the U-18 category by virtue of winning the 60m, 200m and the High Jump.

Have your say - award nominees sought !!

If you wish to nominate anyone for a monthly award, you can do so by emailing newsroom@longfordleader

Please include Ganly’s Longford Sports Star Awards in the subject line of your email and the reason for nominating the sportsperson and the date of their achievement.

There will also be Hall of Fame inductee, along with awards for Junior Sportsperson of the Year, Community/Club Volunteer of the Year and Sports Ability Award.

Longford Sports Partnership is also actively seeking nominations for these four awards (please note the criteria below) and you can email nominees, along with the reason for nominating that person, to Longford Sports Partnership at info@longfordsports.ie

Criteria

Exceptional Service to Sport & Recreation – Hall of Fame: Open to any individual who has made a major contribution to sport or physical activity and who has displayed excellent leadership skills.

Community/Club Volunteer of the Year: Open to those who organise community events, that promote physical activity or people who give of their time voluntarily to train teams, run clubs, maintain facilities etc

Junior Sportsperson of the Year: Outstanding performance by a junior athlete in his/her chosen field

Sports Ability Award: Open to any individual with a disability, who has excelled as an individual or as part of a team