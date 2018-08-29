Vote for your Ganly’s Longford Sports Star of the Month Award winner

There are four nominees for the 2018 Ganly’s Longford Sports Star of the Month Award for January, in association with Longford Sports Partnership and the Longford Leader.



There are four outstanding sportspeople to choose from and read below to find out why each person has been nominated.

Voting closes at 9pm on Wednesday, September 5.



Athletics: Cian McPhillips

Exceptionally talented Longford athlete Cian McPhillips began the 2018 season in tremendous fashion as he won the U-17 Gold medal when representing Ireland in the Celtic Cross Country International at Greenmount Estate, Belfast that also involved Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales. Cian’s brilliant first place finish ensured that Ireland captured the Gold medals in the U-17 team event.



GAA Football: Sean McCormack

Longford made a great start to the new season in Division 3 of the National League when they cruised to a comprehensive 3-18 to 1-13 win over Offaly at Bord na Móna O’Connor Park, Tullamore and particularly prominent in the scoring stakes was Killoe sharpshooter Sean McCormack who clocked up a total of 1-4 from play.



Rugby: Kieran O’Gorman

Longford Rugby Club First XV produced one of their best performances of the season to crush Coolmine 36-10 for a bonus point win in the Leinster League Division 1B clash at CPL Park and were particularly impressive in the first half as they built up a commanding 21-3 lead at the break. The defensive efforts of Kieran O’Gorman as he made tackle after tackle was a joy to watch



GAA Hurling: Reuben Murray

The Longford hurlers qualified for the Kehoe Cup Senior Tournament final after beating DCU/St Patrick’s Campus 4-12 to 2-13 in the refixed Round 2 game played at the UCD grounds and most prominent was corner-forward Reuben Murray who made a major impact to register a total of 2-5.

Have your say - award nominees sought !!



If you wish to nominate anyone for a monthly award, you can do so by emailing newsroom@longfordleader



Please include Ganly’s Longford Sports Star Awards in the subject line of your email and the reason for nominating the sportsperson and the date of their achievement.



There will also be Hall of Fame inductee, along with awards for Junior Sportsperson of the Year, Community/Club Volunteer of the Year and Sports Ability Award.



Longford Sports Partnership is also actively seeking nominations for these four awards (please note the criteria below) and you can email nominees, along with the reason for nominating that person, to Longford Sports Partnership at info@longfordsports.ie

Criteria

Exceptional Service to Sport & Recreation – Hall of Fame: Open to any individual who has made a major contribution to sport or physical activity and who has displayed excellent leadership skills.



Community/Club Volunteer of the Year: Open to those who organise community events, that promote physical activity or people who give of their time voluntarily to train teams, run clubs, maintain facilities etc



Junior Sportsperson of the Year: Outstanding performance by a junior athlete in his/her chosen field



Sports Ability Award: Open to any individual with a disability, who has excelled as an individual or as part of a team