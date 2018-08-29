Ganly's Longford Sports Star Awards 2018 launched

This week, we are delighted to announce details of the 2018 Longford Sports Star Awards, sponsored by Ganly’s, Longford.



It is Ganly’s second consecutive year to sponsor the awards which are organised in association with Longford Sports Partnership and the Longford Leader.



The Ganly’s Longford Sports Star Awards scheme is a follow-on to the very successful Longford Sports Awards, spearheaded and coordinated by Longford Sports Partnership, which were presented from 2012 to 2015 inclusive.



The format of the Ganly’s Longford Sports Star Awards will see a Sports Star of the Month selected each month for January to October.



A shortlist of nominees will be compiled for each month and these will be published in the Longford Leader. The monthly winner will then be chosen by you, the Longford public, in a series of votes conducted on the Longford Leader website, www.longfordleader.ie You will also be able to cast your vote via our social media platforms, Facebook and Twitter @Longford_Leader



Each of the monthly winners will be presented with a memento in recognition of their achievement and the ten monthly award winners (January to October) will also complete the shortlist for the coveted title of Overall 2018 Ganly’s Longford Sports Star of the Year.



There will also be Hall of Fame inductee, along with awards for Junior Sportsperson of the Year, Community/Club Volunteer of the Year and Sports Ability Award.



In the meantime, if you wish to nominate anyone for a monthly award, you can do so by emailing newsroom@longfordleader



Please include Ganly’s Longford Sports Star Awards in the subject line of your email and the reason for nominating the sportsperson.