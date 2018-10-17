VOTE | Ten top nominees looking for your vote to become Ganly's Longford Sports Star of the Month

There are TEN contenders for the 2018 Ganly’s Longford Sports Star of the Month Award for August, in association with Longford Sports Partnership and the Longford Leader.

Read below to find out why each person has been nominated.

Voting closes at 9pm on Wednesday, October 24.



THE 2018 MONTHLY WINNERS

Congratulations to January winner KIERAN O'GORMAN (Rugby)

Congratulations to February winner NELVIN APPIAH (Athletics)

Congratulations to March winner CIAN McPHILLIPS (Athletics)

Congratulations to April winner DARRAGH GREENE (Swimming)

Congratulations to May winner JAMES McGIVNEY (GAA Football)

Congratulations to June winner AODH DERVIN (SOCCER)

Congratulations to July winner EOGHAN MCCORMACK (GAA FOOTBALL)

August award nominees



Swimming: Darragh Greene

Longford’s Darragh Greene became Ireland’s first sub 60 seconds 100m Breaststroke swimmer at the LEN European Swimming Championships in Glasgow. 23-year-old Darragh from Newtownforbes made Irish sporting history as he completed his semi-final in a time of 59.92, a magnificent performance that was also pre-validation for the 2019 World Championships in Gwangju, Korea. That fifth placed finish in the second semi-final in the European Championships saw Darragh tie for 8th place overall with Russia’s Kirill Prigoda with Greene beaten in the subsequent swim-off against the Russian for a place in the final of the 100m Breaststroke.



Athletics: Cian McPhillips

Competing in the Men U-18 1,500m metres, Longford athletics star Cian McPhillips was first across the line in a time of 4:21.34 when representing Ireland at the 2018 Celtic Games in Grangemouth Stadium, Scotland. This latest victory merely embellished a fantastic season that was already yielded 1,500m Gold medals in the All-Ireland Schools, SIAB and AI National Juvenile Final.



Athletics: Yemi Talabi

Another of Longford’s rising sport stars, Yemi Talabi, also represented Ireland at the 2018 Celtic Games in Grangemouth Stadium, Scotland. She was in action in the Women U-18 100 metres and won the silver medal in a time of 12.33 behind Alicia Samuel of Wales. The Longford Athletic Club member made it a double silver as she was also part of the Irish Women’s 4x100m relay team that came second at the Celtic Games.



GAA Football: Keelin McGann

Longford U-16 footballers enjoyed a great run in the prestigious Gerry Reilly Cup Leinster Tournament, reaching the last four, and the highlight was their thrilling win over Down in the quarter-final at the Oldcastle GAA grounds. Trailing by 0-13 to 0-6 midway through the second half, Longford staged a terrific comeback to beat Down by two points in a dramatic finish and particularly impressive was Kenagh lad Keelin McGann who won the man of the match award.



Soccer: Jamie Hollywood

For the second year in succession Longford Town scored a superb win over Premier Division opponents Sligo Rovers in the first round of the FAI Cup in causing another notable upset. Jamie Hollywood was the hero at the Showgrounds as he scored the decisive only goal in the 65th minute, much to the sheer delight of the loyal Town supporters who made the short trip to Sligo.



Ladies Football: Michelle Farrell

The inspirational Michelle Farrell was the star as the Longford ladies retained their Intermediate status for next year with a 3-13 to 2-10 win over Fermanagh in the All-Ireland Championship relegation play-off at Sheelin Park, Ballymachugh. Longford were trailing by six points at one stage but Fermanagh could not contain class act Farrell who led the comeback in ending up with a total of eight points.



Equestrian: Longford Pony Club

The Longford Pony Club ladies team comprising Aisling McGreal riding Rincoola Tintean, Rebecca Lyons riding Castlerea Draoi, Edel Whyte riding Abel Star and Rebecca Yorke riding La Vie Hof Ter Zeedycke were crowned UK International Show Jumping champions. Representing their area, club, county and country at the UK Pony Club Championships, the talented Longford team produced their brilliant best to win this prestigious International competition for the second year in succession.



Swimming: Patrick Flanagan

There was heartbreak for Longford swimmer Patrick Flanagan as he narrowly missed out on a bronze medal by 0.26 of a second in the final of the Men’s 400m Freestyle S6 at the European Para Swimming Championships in the Sport Ireland National Aquatic Centre. The 21-year-old UCD student swam brilliantly and was pipped for third place by Israel’s Yoav Valinsky. Patrick also featured in the final of the Men’s 200m Individual Medley SM6 and reached the final of 100m Backstroke S6, finishing in fifth place.



Community Games: Mostrim’s Golden Trio

Longford participants acquitted themselves admirably at the second stage of the Aldi National Community Games Festival in the University of Limerick with Mostrim’s Gold medal hat-trick the highlight. Talented sprint sisters, Yemi and Funmi Talabi, struck gold in the U-16 and U-14 100 metres events respectively while Izzy Masterson captured a third gold medal for Mostrim in the U-8 60 metres final.



Athletics: Adrianna Melia

Local athlete Adrianna Melia was crowned Longford’s 1st Lady after she was the first woman to cross the finishing line in the 17th Longford Marathon sponsored by Pat the Baker. Adrianna, who became the first Longford native to win the Longford Marathon in the Women’s category, ran the race of her life in smashing the 3 hours barrier to clock up a superb time of 2:58.

Have your say - award nominees sought !!

If you wish to nominate anyone for a monthly award, you can do so by emailing newsroom@longfordleader

Please include Ganly’s Longford Sports Star Awards in the subject line of your email and the reason for nominating the sportsperson and the date of their achievement.

There will also be Hall of Fame inductee, along with awards for Junior Sportsperson of the Year, Community/Club Volunteer of the Year and Sports Ability Award.

Longford Sports Partnership is also actively seeking nominations for these four awards (please note the criteria below) and you can email nominees, along with the reason for nominating that person, to Longford Sports Partnership at info@longfordsports.ie

Criteria

Exceptional Service to Sport & Recreation – Hall of Fame: Open to any individual who has made a major contribution to sport or physical activity and who has displayed excellent leadership skills.

Community/Club Volunteer of the Year: Open to those who organise community events, that promote physical activity or people who give of their time voluntarily to train teams, run clubs, maintain facilities etc

Junior Sportsperson of the Year: Outstanding performance by a junior athlete in his/her chosen field

Sports Ability Award: Open to any individual with a disability, who has excelled as an individual or as part of a team