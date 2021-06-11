Need a new series to binge? Here's what's new on Netflix this weekend

Netflix has released the details of all the new shows, documentaries and movies arriving to the streaming platform just in time for the weekend.

Lupin: Part 2

A retelling of the classic French story about Arsène Lupin, the world-famous gentleman thief and master of disguise. Assane's quest for revenge against Hubert Pelligrini has torn his family to pieces. With his back to the wall, he now has to think of a new plan, even if it means putting himself in danger.

Awake

After a sudden global event wipes out all electronics and takes away humankind’s ability to sleep, chaos quickly begins to consume the world. Only Jill, an ex-soldier with a troubled past, may hold the key to a cure in the form of her own daughter. The question is, can Jill safely deliver her daughter and save the world before she herself loses her mind.

Fresh, Fried & Crispy

Extra crispy pork chops in Birmingham, deep fried Oreos in San Diego, and jumbo lump crab cakes in Baltimore. Is your mouth watering yet? Daym Drops, the Grandfather of Food Reviews on YouTube with more than 250 million views, travels all around the country to find the best unknown fried dishes coming from the streets, fancy restaurants, and home kitchens. Come along for the ride as he hunts down the crispiest bite in town!

Captain Phillips

Captain Phillips is a multi-layered examination of the 2009 hijacking of the U.S. container ship Maersk Alabama by a crew of Somali pirates. Based on a true story, the film focuses on the Alabama’s commanding officer, Captain Richard Phillips (two-time Academy Award®-winner Tom Hanks,), and the Somali pirate captain, Muse (Barkhad Abdi), who takes him hostage. The two men are set on an unstoppable collision course when Muse and his crew target Phillips’ unarmed ship; in the ensuing standoff, both men will find themselves at the mercy of forces beyond their control.

Skater Girl

Skater Girl is a coming-of-age story about confidence, courage, and the profound impact of blazing your own trail. Set in a remote village in Rajasthan, India, the film follows Prerna (Rachel Saanchita Gupta in her debut performance), a local teen living a life bound by tradition and duty to her parents. But when London-bred advertising executive Jessica (Amy Maghera) arrives in the village to learn more about her late father’s childhood, Prerna and the other local children are introduced to an exciting new adventure thanks to Jessica and her old friend (Jonathan Readwin) who cruises into town on a skateboard. The kids become infatuated with the sport, skating through the village, disrupting everything and everyone around them. Determined to empower and encourage their newfound passion, Jessica sets out on an uphill battle to build the kids their own skatepark, leaving Prerna with a difficult choice between conforming to society's expectations of her or living out her dream of competing in the National Skateboarding Championships.

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce): Season 2

It’s another season of twists, turns and troubles plaguing the seemingly happy marriages of three women who work on a radio show.

Wish Dragon

In Sony Pictures Animation’s Wish Dragon, Din, a working-class college student with big dreams but small means, and Long, a cynical but all-powerful dragon capable of granting wishes, set off on a hilarious adventure through modern day Shanghai in pursuit of Din's long-lost childhood friend, Lina. Their journey forces them to answer some of life's biggest questions – because when you can wish for anything, you have to decide what really matters.