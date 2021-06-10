Chair of new Local Community Safety Partnership pilot in Longford is revealed

Ms Martina Moloney, who is a former County Manager / Chief Executive of both Louth and Galway County Councils, has been appointed to chair the new Local Community Safety Partnership pilot in Longford.

Longford is one of three counties - the others being Waterford and Dublin’s north inner city - where the Local Community Safety Partnership pilot will run for the next two years ahead of a national rollout to all local authority areas.

With a strong background in local government and governance, Ms Moloney was also centrally involved in the initial Joint Policing Committee pilots during her time in Louth County Council.

Ms Moloney holds a BA and MA in Public Management and a Doctorate in Governance and is a member of the Institute of Accounting Technicians. She is a Member of the National Oversight & Audit Commission for Local Government since 2014. She is also a member of the Arts Council since December 14, 2016. She was instrumental in assuring that the arts were integrated into various county strategies, such as the economic, social and cultural strategies and the age-friendly county strategy.

Minister of State with special responsibility for Civil and Criminal Justice, Hildegarde Naughton TD, thanked Martina Moloney for agreeing to Chair the new Local Community Safety Partnership in Longford.

Minister Naughton said, "The establishment of these Partnerships is key to the implementation of the recommendations of the Commission on the Future of Policing in Ireland and will ensure that local communities have a real say in ensuring that their communities are safe and feel safe. Martina will bring extensive expertise and experience to her role and I look forward to working closely with her, and with the local communities, over the coming months as the Partnerships are established.”

The Local Community Safety Partnerships will replace the joint policing committees, building on the work they have done to date.

The next Longford Joint Policing Committee meeting is scheduled for next Monday, June 14.

Each Partnership will devise and oversee a Local Community Safety Plan, which will be informed by the community itself.

The Plans will detail how best the community wants to prevent crime and will reflect community priorities and local safety issues. The goal is to make communities safer for families, residents and businesses.

The Minister has also published a policy paper on Community Safety, which provides an overview of what Community Safety is, how the new approach will make a difference, and how the Partnerships will work.

Minister Naughton added, “The concept of community safety is about people being safe and feeling safe in their own community. At the heart of this policy is the principle that every community has the right to be and feel safe in order to thrive and flourish. Ireland is generally regarded as a safe country in international terms, with relatively low crime rates and a general feeling of safety and security. However, we recognise that this is not the case in every community and that many people can experience a different reality.

“The new Community Safety policy will ensure communities are safer and feel safer by making community safety a whole of Government responsibility and priority, to be delivered through the Local Community Safety Partnerships, supported through a national governance structure. This structure will ensure that communities are empowered to have a strong say in what actions are prioritised by the services operating in their area, and will also have a key oversight role in ensuring those actions are followed through.”

Membership of the Partnerships will include: residents; community reps (including youth, new communities and voluntary sector); business and education reps; relevant public services including HSE, Tusla, Gardaí and the local authority; and local councillors.

Training will be provided to support the capacity of the Partnerships to work together, including individual training for residents to develop their understanding of their role and to build confidence in representing their community.

As the pilots progress, they will be carefully evaluated and any necessary changes made to ensure the Partnerships work as effectively as possible for the communities involved.

The pilots will inform the further development of the Policing, Security and Community Safety Bill, which will facilitate the rollout of Local Community Safety Partnerships in every local authority area.