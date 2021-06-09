Ballymahon Tidy Towns unveils outdoor seating

Cllr Pat O’Toole and volunteers from Ballymahon Tidy Towns unveiled some new outdoor seating in Ballymahon on June 3 last, just in time for the reopening of outdoor dining.

The seating was procured and installed by the Tidy Towns members, and funding was generously provided by Longford Local Community Development, via their Community Enhancement Programme.

In his dedication, Cllr O’Toole praised the tireless work of the Tidy Towns volunteers, which frequently goes unnoticed, and he reaffirmed the commitment of Longford County Council to the promotion and development of the town.

The installation came just before the reopening of outdoor dining/eating on June 7, and is a small contribution towards boosting local trade and creating an atmosphere that will promote more suitable environment for the community to enjoy outdoor engagement safely.

It will also provide a boost to local trade after the devastating effects of the pandemic, and will serve as an overall enhancement of the streetscaping of the main street.

The socially-distanced outdoor seating provides high-quality durable pieces of streetscaping that are future-proofed and made with durable materials (cast iron and polymer plastic planks).

Enda Murtagh, Chairman of Ballymahon Tidy Towns, commented at the opening: “During lockdown, a time we dearly hope we’ve seen the back of, many people who were subject to travel restrictions were obliged to look closer to home for the essentials of life, and were pleasantly surprised to discover what Ballymahon has to offer.

“We located these seats outside just two of the many businesses in our town who bravely kept the show on the road during one of the toughest emergencies that most of us will ever live through.

“The seats will act as a small reminder - before we get dragged back into the rush and stress of our previous pace of life - to slow down, to take the time to look at and to appreciate what's all around us.”