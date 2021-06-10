Longford Circuit Court judge jails man for ‘odious and gut-wrenching’ assault on former partner

A man has been given a custodial sentence for a “brutal assault” on his former partner, “involving sustained punching and biting”.

Lee Goodchild, 2 Auburn Village, Mullingar, Co Westmeath appeared before Judge Keenan Johnson earlier this year where evidence was heard of him punching his former partner while she slept, and then biting her lip.

“This assault involved a degree of brutality and viciousness that was extremely unusual,” said Judge Johnson.

“This was an odious and gut-wrenching attack and that’s what a combination of drink and drugs makes the accused become.”

Listing the aggravating factors, Judge Johnson noted the probation report put Mr Goodchild at high risk of reoffending, with the probation officer expressing concern at the accused’s refusal to accept responsibility for his actions.

Among the mitigating factors was an early plea of guilt, cooperation with gardaí and a letter of apology.

Judge Johnson was satisfied that the offence ranked at the upper end of the scale, attracting a headline sentence of four years and six months. Taking the mitigating factors into account, Judge Johnson reduced the sentence to three years and six months, backdated it to July 1, 2020, when Mr Goodchild went into custody.

He then suspended the final year of the sentence for a period of ten years on the condition that Mr Goodchild enter into a bond of €500 to keep the peace and be of good behaviour, that he submit himself to the supervision of the probation service for a period of 18 months post-release, and that he undertake to complete a residential treatment course within 18 months of release.