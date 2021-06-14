PROPERTY WATCH: 'Doer-upper' property in the West of Ireland offers amazing views

A 'doer-upper' 4 bedroom bungalow sited on approximately 1 acre of grounds at Cleendargan, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim comes to market offering endless potential for any purchaser and enjoys panoramic views of the surrounding countryside.

Ideally situated in a rural setting and yet only 2km from the nearby waterside town of Ballinamore the property which is need of modernisation comprises of the following accommodation: hallway, living room (open fireplace), kitchen, utility room, toilet, bathroom and four bedrooms together with detached garage.

Some of the many features include; Excellent development potential to complete to own requirements & large elevated site.

Viewing by appointment only with sole selling agent. AMV €99,000. Contact Gordon Hughes Estate Agents, phone: (071) 964 5555.

