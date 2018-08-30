New Honda Civic Saloon aims to put pleasure back into driving!

The all-new 10th generation Honda Civic 5 door hatchback was launched a while back but it is not until now that we have a four door sedan or saloon Civic.

Honda’s press blurb claims that this car is ‘newly engineered from the ground up and is the most sophisticated Civic sports sedan ever”

So I spent a week behind the wheel of this all-new Civic saloon to see if it lives up to the bold claims made of it?

I'm driving the 1.6 i-DTEC diesel with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

So has it got street cred?

You bet! I actually prefer the style of this new saloon over its hatchback stablemate.

Its long, low and wide stance gives it a purposeful style. I really like it.

What is it like inside?

There is a newly designed cabin, and It all feels well put together.

The new digital instrumentation is clear and easy to read and the centrally mounted multifunction Honda Connect 7” touchscreen works well.

I was disappointed to see a few areas such as the rear door panels where hard touch plastics are still in use letting down the interior feel a bit.

The cloth seats also don’t feel as high quality as I would expect and easily show marks from where you touch them regularly such as door pulls. Otherwise though it is all good quality inside.

The list of standard equipment is too numerous to include here and varies from base to top model, however, the big news is the inclusion of Honda’s Safety sensing across the range.

This technology includes Collision Mitigation Braking, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Keep assist, Lane Departure Warning, Road Departure Mitigation, Intelligent Speed Limiter, Adaptive Cruise Control, Traffic Sign Recognition.

Honda deserve great praise for including these superb preventative safety measures as standard.

Of course the new Civic boasts, Bluetooth, remote locking, Auto lights, wipers and so on too.

Accommodation is simply excellent with a big roomy cabin and decent boot.

So what’s under the bonnet?

There are two engine options, a 1.0 litre VTEC petrol and this one the 1.6 litre i-DTEC diesel. Producing 120PS and transmitting power to the front wheels via a very nice 6-speed manual gearbox this newest Civic saloon quits itself very well indeed.

I found performance to be very good, it's a quiet and refined power plant and it's frugal too burning just 5.9 litres of diesel over very mixed real-world driving conditions. Road tax is just €180.00 for the year. Diesel is not dead yet folks!

Will I enjoy driving it?

I have many hours behind the wheel of the Civic 5-door. It drives well but I would not desire it.

However, the new Civic saloon is somewhat surprisingly quite different in character.

It is truly rewarding to drive and offers a really involving sporty driving character without compromising on comfort.

The Civic saloon handles beautifully in all conditions, the steering is nicely weighted and the ride is excellent. Honda really has achieved their aim and can proudly stand over their claims that this is a sports saloon. I loved driving it!

So what is the verdict?

Where the hatchback somewhat missed the “rewarding to drive” tag for me the saloon scores a bullseye.

This new Civic saloon is a very well engineered car and it shows. I like the style, the list of equipment is very good throughout the range, but most of all its a dream to drive delivering unparalleled driving dynamics for this class.

Prices for the diesel range start at €25,550 for the i-DTEC Smart.

Also read: Longford Leader Motoring: Style and class in the new BMW Z4