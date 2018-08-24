BMW to present exclusive First Edition of the new open-top sports car at the Pebble Beach Golf Links, Monterey, California.

With a new straight six-cylinder 340hp engine with TwinPower Turbo technology.

New sports suspension with electronically controlled dampers, M Sport braking system and an electronically controlled M Sport differential in the rear axle transmission.

Irish launch will take place in spring 2019.

BMW has a long and illustrious history of building two seat sports cars and now, more than 80 years since the first BMW roadster went on sale, the latest has been unveiled, the BMW Z4 M40i First Edition.

Based on the BMW Concept Z4 presented at Concours d’Elegance 2017 in Pebble Beach, the new edition of the roadster inspires not only with the agility, precision and dynamic handling characteristics that are typical of BMW M Performance models, but also with particularly sophisticated design and equipment features, including a body paintwork in Frozen Orange metallic.

The central sitting position for the driver, the low centre of gravity, perfectly balanced 50:50 axle load distribution, wide tracks and a compact wheelbase form the ideal prerequisites for a dynamic drive.

The BMW Z4 M40i First Edition comes with a powerful 340hp, straight six-cylinder engine and a sports suspension with electronically controlled dampers, M Sport braking system and an electronically controlled M Sport differential in the rear axle transmission. The BMW M Performance automobile takes a mere 4.6 seconds to sprint from a standstill to 10km/h.

Vertically aligned headlights, the BMW kidney grille sporting a mesh design, the bonnet stretching sports car-like over the wheels, large air breathers on the front wheel arches and the distinctive spoiler integrated into the rear lid all contribute towards the characteristic look of the new BMW Z4. The design of the interior also places the focus on the sportiness of the new BMW Z4. Forward-oriented lines underscore the driver-oriented cockpit styling. Likewise, the clearly structured arrangement of all control elements enhances the focus on the driving experience inside the new BMW Z4.

Moreover, for a perfect start into a new roadster era, the new BMW Z4 M40i First Edition offers specific design and equipment features that add exclusive accents to the car’s sporty flair. The expressive body paintwork in Frozen Orange metallic is combined with an electrically operated textile soft top in anthracite with silver effect, the BMW Individual High Gloss Shadow Line, black exterior mirror caps and 19-inch light alloy wheels boasting a bicolour, double spoke design.

The interior of the edition model comprises the Vernasca black leather trim with decorative stitching, electrically adjustable seats with memory function, the option ambient light and the Harman Kardon Surround Sound System. Adaptive LED headlights with matrix function for the high beam, BMW Head-Up Display featured for the first time in a roadster and the BMW Live Cockpit Professional offering the latest networking technology underpin the advanced status the tradition-steeped concept of a two-seater, open-top sports car has reached with the new BMW Z4.

The world premiere of the BMW Z4 M40i First Edition in Pebble Beach is a taster of the forthcoming on-road debut of the new roadster generation. BMW will announce all details of further engine variants, technical innovations and the diverse equipment features of the two-seater on 19 September 2018. This will be followed a short time later by the trade fair premiere of the new BMW Z4 at the Mondial de l’Automobile (October 4 – 14 2018) in Paris. The worldwide market launch will commence in the spring of 2019.

Full technical details and information on the rest of the BMW Z4 range will follow on September 19, 2018.