Your guide to the weekend's live sport on TV

FRIDAY, JUNE 18

HORSE RACING
ROYAL ASCOT, DAY FOUR
VIRGIN MEDIA ONE, 1.30PM

RUGBY
LA ROCHELLE V RACING 92
PREMIER SPORTS 1, 7.40PM

SOCCER
CROATIA V CZECH REPUBLIC
RTE2, 5PM

SOCCER
ENGLAND V SCOTLAND
RTE2, 8PM

GOLF
US OPEN
SKY SPORTS, 3.30PM

SATURDAY, JUNE 19

SOCCER
HUNGARY V FRANCE
RTE2, 2PM

SOCCER
PORTUGAL V GERMANY
RTE2, 5PM

SOCCER
SPAIN V POLAND
RTE2, 8PM

RUGBY
U20: IRELAND V SCOTLAND
RTE1, 1.40PM

RUGBY
BENETTON V BULLS
TG4, EIRSPORT 1, 1.30PM

SUNDAY, JUNE 20

GOLF
US OPEN
SKY SPORTS, 3PM

SOCCER
ITALY V WALES
RTE2, 5PM

SOCCER
SWITZERLAND V TURKEY
RTE2, 5PM

CAMOGIE
KILKENNY V GALWAY
RTE2, 7.30PM

RUGBY
EALING V SARACENS
BT SPORT 2, 3PM

GALLERY | RTÉ's Nationwide goes all along the banks of Royal Canal from Clondra in Longford to Dublin's Spencer Dock

RTÉ Nationwide presenters Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh and Anne Cassin

All next week on RTÉ Nationwide, presenters Anne Cassin and Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh take a journey along the Royal Canal, all 146 kilometers of it, stretching from Spencer Dock in Dublin all the way to Clondra, Co Longford. 


Use the Next > above to go through the gallery



Beginning at opposite ends, Anne Cassin starts her journey in Dublin, heading west, and it’s all aboard in Clondra for Bláthnaid NíChofaigh, going east towards Mullingar where the two presenters meet.


All along the way, presenters Anne and Bláthnaid will meet the communities for whom the canal is of great importance. 

Anne takes a barge trip from Dublin through the unique landscape of the Deep Sinking, to Leixlip, and rambles on to Maynooth, where the Royal Canal greenway begins. From there she visits an art gallery in Kilcock, she runs with Na Fianna running club in Enfield and meets some canoeists at Ribbontail. 

While all that is going on, Bláthnaid goes to Strokestown House and learns about the National Famine Way, she visits the Tidy Towns winning village of Abbeyshrule, joins a rambling group in Ballynacargy and meets Clare Crinnigan, who was born in a lock house on the canal. 

Nationwide all next week, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 7PM on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.


Use the Next > above to go through the gallery

Multimedia

