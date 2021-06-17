JOBS ALERT: Want to join our editorial team? Ireland's largest local media group is hiring now!

JOBS ALERT: Want to join our dynamic editorial team? Ireland's largest local media group is hiring now!

Reporter:

Reporter

Iconic News

Multimedia Journalists

Full Time - Nationwide

Ireland’s largest regional publisher,  Iconic News is searching for talented journalists to join its expanding editorial team throughout the country. Our local news sites have grown spectacularly, accounting for more local content than any other media group. We are continuing to grow, driving forward on our digital success and creating new positions in our digital hub and throughout our group. 

These exciting new roles will see multimedia journalists work in central and local teams - providing breaking content in news, sport and entertainment. 

Ideal candidates must be up for the daily challenge of giving our readers the very best in local content, just as they have come to expect from our trusted news brands for generations. 

A strong news sense, a nose for a story and the ability to tell that story in a variety of ways are the very basics of these roles.  With a passion to succeed and the desire to break that exclusive, you will become a key member of our editorial team.  

Applicants should have third-level qualifications in relevant media courses.  

We are looking for a self-starter who can: 

• Demonstrate excellent reporting skills and deliver fresh and engaging content 

• Engage our fast-growing online audience through the use of video and audio 

• Use social media in a dynamic way to distribute and source news, and help grow our online community. 

The closing date for applications is  Friday, July 9, 2021. 

To apply, please email brian.keyes@iconicnews.ie including a covering letter, CV and samples of your work.

Most Popular

GALLERY | RTÉ's Nationwide goes all along the banks of Royal Canal from Clondra in Longford to Dublin's Spencer Dock

RTÉ Nationwide presenters Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh and Anne Cassin

All next week on RTÉ Nationwide, presenters Anne Cassin and Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh take a journey along the Royal Canal, all 146 kilometers of it, stretching from Spencer Dock in Dublin all the way to Clondra, Co Longford. 


Use the Next > above to go through the gallery



Beginning at opposite ends, Anne Cassin starts her journey in Dublin, heading west, and it’s all aboard in Clondra for Bláthnaid NíChofaigh, going east towards Mullingar where the two presenters meet.


All along the way, presenters Anne and Bláthnaid will meet the communities for whom the canal is of great importance. 

Anne takes a barge trip from Dublin through the unique landscape of the Deep Sinking, to Leixlip, and rambles on to Maynooth, where the Royal Canal greenway begins. From there she visits an art gallery in Kilcock, she runs with Na Fianna running club in Enfield and meets some canoeists at Ribbontail. 

While all that is going on, Bláthnaid goes to Strokestown House and learns about the National Famine Way, she visits the Tidy Towns winning village of Abbeyshrule, joins a rambling group in Ballynacargy and meets Clare Crinnigan, who was born in a lock house on the canal. 

Nationwide all next week, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 7PM on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.


Use the Next > above to go through the gallery

Multimedia

GALLERY | RTÉ's Nationwide goes all along the banks of Royal Canal from Clondra in Longford to Dublin's Spencer Dock

RTÉ Nationwide presenters Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh and Anne Cassin

All next week on RTÉ Nationwide, presenters Anne Cassin and Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh take a journey along the Royal Canal, all 146 kilometers of it, stretching from Spencer Dock in Dublin all the way to Clondra, Co Longford. 


Use the Next > above to go through the gallery



Beginning at opposite ends, Anne Cassin starts her journey in Dublin, heading west, and it’s all aboard in Clondra for Bláthnaid NíChofaigh, going east towards Mullingar where the two presenters meet.


All along the way, presenters Anne and Bláthnaid will meet the communities for whom the canal is of great importance. 

Anne takes a barge trip from Dublin through the unique landscape of the Deep Sinking, to Leixlip, and rambles on to Maynooth, where the Royal Canal greenway begins. From there she visits an art gallery in Kilcock, she runs with Na Fianna running club in Enfield and meets some canoeists at Ribbontail. 

While all that is going on, Bláthnaid goes to Strokestown House and learns about the National Famine Way, she visits the Tidy Towns winning village of Abbeyshrule, joins a rambling group in Ballynacargy and meets Clare Crinnigan, who was born in a lock house on the canal. 

Nationwide all next week, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 7PM on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.


Use the Next > above to go through the gallery

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie