Longford bakers - let your lockdown baking skills shine at the National Brown Bread Baking Competition

Pictured is Marie McCarthy, last year’s winner with Anna May McHugh, MD of the National Ploughing Association. Photograph: Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Bakers in Longford and other counties around Ireland are invited to put their brown bread baking skills to the test in the 2021 edition of National Brown Bread Baking Competition.

There's a grand prize of €15,000 for the overall winner of the competition held in association with the National Ploughing Association (NPA) and the Irish Countrywomen’s Association (ICA). 

NPA Managing Director Anna May McHugh said: “The NPA are delighted that the hugely popular National Brown Bread Baking competition is returning this year.  Every year the interest grows and the standard is escalating with hundreds of entries from all around the country.  Despite having to cancel this year’s Trade Exhibition due to Covid the National Ploughing Competitions will take place from Sept 15th to 17th and plans are in place to build a programme of activities around  #Ploughing2021 including digital activations for all to get involved with and the highly anticipated National Brown Bread Baking winner will be announced on the final day. ” 

Hilda Roche, President of the ICA said: “The members of the Irish Countrywomen’s Association are very much looking forward to participating in this year’s National Brown Bread Baking Competition. I wish everyone the very best of luck.”

If you think you have the recipe for success, log onto www.aldi.ie/brown-bread- competition or www.ica.ie for information on how to enter, full terms and conditions and competition rules.

The winner’s brown bread will be stocked in all Aldi Stores in Ireland for twelve months and they will receive a grand prize of €15,000.

The competition will be open to all members of the public (over 18). All successful entrants will be contacted on August 20, to attend the finals, due to take place on September 10 in Howth Castle Cookery School, with the winner then announced on September 17.

All entrants will be asked to drop off their freshly baked bread at one of the following Aldi stores on the prescribed date below picture of last year's winner Marie McCarthy:

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 4 9am- 11am

Aldi Head Office Naas, Newbridge Road, Naas, Co. Kildare, W91 VE40.

Aldi Swords, 10 Seatown Rd, Townparks, Swords, Co. Dublin, K67 V2N7.

Aldi Athlone, Golden Island, Ankers Bower, Athlone Co. Westmeath N37 FC04.

WEDNESDAY, August 11 9 am - 11 am

Aldi Macroom, Oakwood, Sleveen East, Macroom, Co. Cork, P12 ER89.

Aldi, Newcastle West, , Co. Limerick, V42 KD35.

Aldi, Main Street, Gort, Co. Galway, H91 PV44.

WEDNESDAY, August 18 9 am - 11 am

Aldi New Ross, Marshmeadows, New Ross, Co. Wexford, Y34 NP48.

Aldi Castlebar, Lannagh Rd, Garryduff, Castlebar, Co. Mayo, F23 TV29.

Aldi Cavan, Dublin Rd, Tullymongan Upper, Cavan, H91PK29.

Group Buying Director, John Curtin said, "At Aldi, we are a proud supporter of Irish suppliers and producers, so we are delighted to sponsor The National Brown Bread Baking Competition again this year and to be able to host the competition during these challenging times. Last years’ winning product ‘Marie’s Brown Bread’ has been a great success, and we want to ensure that Ireland’s best bakers have the opportunity to take part in this fantastic competition again this year. We look forward to sampling Ireland’s best brown bread in the coming weeks and announcing the winner on September 17th in Howth Castle Cookery School.”

GALLERY | RTÉ's Nationwide goes all along the banks of Royal Canal from Clondra in Longford to Dublin's Spencer Dock

RTÉ Nationwide presenters Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh and Anne Cassin

All next week on RTÉ Nationwide, presenters Anne Cassin and Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh take a journey along the Royal Canal, all 146 kilometers of it, stretching from Spencer Dock in Dublin all the way to Clondra, Co Longford. 


Use the Next > above to go through the gallery



Beginning at opposite ends, Anne Cassin starts her journey in Dublin, heading west, and it’s all aboard in Clondra for Bláthnaid NíChofaigh, going east towards Mullingar where the two presenters meet.


All along the way, presenters Anne and Bláthnaid will meet the communities for whom the canal is of great importance. 

Anne takes a barge trip from Dublin through the unique landscape of the Deep Sinking, to Leixlip, and rambles on to Maynooth, where the Royal Canal greenway begins. From there she visits an art gallery in Kilcock, she runs with Na Fianna running club in Enfield and meets some canoeists at Ribbontail. 

While all that is going on, Bláthnaid goes to Strokestown House and learns about the National Famine Way, she visits the Tidy Towns winning village of Abbeyshrule, joins a rambling group in Ballynacargy and meets Clare Crinnigan, who was born in a lock house on the canal. 

Nationwide all next week, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 7PM on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.


Use the Next > above to go through the gallery

Multimedia

