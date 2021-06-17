FREE COMPETITION: One lucky golfer will get to play with one of the worlds top golfers at the Irish Open

Fancy teeing it up with the stars of the golfing world? It could be you....

FREE COMPETITION: One lucky golfer will get to play with one of the worlds top golfers at the Irish Open

Mount Julliet will be a stunning Irish Open setting

Reporter:

Brian Lowry

Email:

sport@longfordleader.ie

With the Irish Open set to kick off on Thursday July 1, organisers are calling on golfers from Laois to try their luck and be the lucky person selected to play in this year’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Pro Am at Mount Juliet Estate on June 30, when Coronas singer Danny O’Reilly, Kilkenny hurler TJ Reid, impressionist Conor ‘Sketches’ Moore, Today FM broadcaster Dermot Whelan, and Kilkenny hurling legends DJ Carey and Henry Shefflin will all tee it up in the curtain-raiser. 

Key dates announced for 2021/2022 Heineken Champions Cup

 Mount Juliet Estate will provide the stunning backdrop to the 2021 edition of the island of Ireland’s national open, where Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Padraig Harrington and Graeme McDowell will all compete for their national title.

 To enter the competition at ET.Golf/IrelandProAm, all you have to do is answer a question, fill in your details and be available on June 30. The competition opens today (Wednesday June 16), and closes next Wednesday (June 23).  

 Taking part in this year’s Pro Am is impressionist Conor ‘Sketches’ Moore. He said:

 “I’ve been getting the practice in over the last few weeks in preparation for the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open. It’s been a strange year so I’m very excited to get down to Mount Juliet and have a bit of craic. It’s what it’s all about.”

 Also taking part in the Pro Am, hurling legend Henry Shefflin said; 

 “I’ve recently been announced as an ambassador of the golf academy at Mount Juliet Estate. The course is beautiful and being asked to play amongst the professionals in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Pro-Am is a huge honour and a challenge but something I’m very much looking forward to.”

 Tickets for the pilot Government event have now sold out. To be the first to hear ticket and event news for 2022, fans can register interest at ET.GOLF/DDFIO2021 

JOBS ALERT: Want to join our editorial team? Ireland's largest local media group is hiring now!

RTE announce Ballymahon's Maura Higgins as presenter of new Glow Up series

All next week on RTÉ Nationwide, presenters Anne Cassin and Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh take a journey along the Royal Canal, all 146 kilometers of it, stretching from Spencer Dock in Dublin all the way to Clondra, Co Longford. 


Use the Next > above to go through the gallery



Beginning at opposite ends, Anne Cassin starts her journey in Dublin, heading west, and it’s all aboard in Clondra for Bláthnaid NíChofaigh, going east towards Mullingar where the two presenters meet.


All along the way, presenters Anne and Bláthnaid will meet the communities for whom the canal is of great importance. 

Anne takes a barge trip from Dublin through the unique landscape of the Deep Sinking, to Leixlip, and rambles on to Maynooth, where the Royal Canal greenway begins. From there she visits an art gallery in Kilcock, she runs with Na Fianna running club in Enfield and meets some canoeists at Ribbontail. 

While all that is going on, Bláthnaid goes to Strokestown House and learns about the National Famine Way, she visits the Tidy Towns winning village of Abbeyshrule, joins a rambling group in Ballynacargy and meets Clare Crinnigan, who was born in a lock house on the canal. 

Nationwide all next week, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 7PM on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.


Use the Next > above to go through the gallery

Most Popular

GALLERY | RTÉ's Nationwide goes all along the banks of Royal Canal from Clondra in Longford to Dublin's Spencer Dock

RTÉ Nationwide presenters Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh and Anne Cassin

All next week on RTÉ Nationwide, presenters Anne Cassin and Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh take a journey along the Royal Canal, all 146 kilometers of it, stretching from Spencer Dock in Dublin all the way to Clondra, Co Longford. 


Use the Next > above to go through the gallery



Beginning at opposite ends, Anne Cassin starts her journey in Dublin, heading west, and it’s all aboard in Clondra for Bláthnaid NíChofaigh, going east towards Mullingar where the two presenters meet.


All along the way, presenters Anne and Bláthnaid will meet the communities for whom the canal is of great importance. 

Anne takes a barge trip from Dublin through the unique landscape of the Deep Sinking, to Leixlip, and rambles on to Maynooth, where the Royal Canal greenway begins. From there she visits an art gallery in Kilcock, she runs with Na Fianna running club in Enfield and meets some canoeists at Ribbontail. 

While all that is going on, Bláthnaid goes to Strokestown House and learns about the National Famine Way, she visits the Tidy Towns winning village of Abbeyshrule, joins a rambling group in Ballynacargy and meets Clare Crinnigan, who was born in a lock house on the canal. 

Nationwide all next week, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 7PM on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.


Use the Next > above to go through the gallery

Multimedia

GALLERY | RTÉ's Nationwide goes all along the banks of Royal Canal from Clondra in Longford to Dublin's Spencer Dock

RTÉ Nationwide presenters Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh and Anne Cassin

All next week on RTÉ Nationwide, presenters Anne Cassin and Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh take a journey along the Royal Canal, all 146 kilometers of it, stretching from Spencer Dock in Dublin all the way to Clondra, Co Longford. 


Use the Next > above to go through the gallery



Beginning at opposite ends, Anne Cassin starts her journey in Dublin, heading west, and it’s all aboard in Clondra for Bláthnaid NíChofaigh, going east towards Mullingar where the two presenters meet.


All along the way, presenters Anne and Bláthnaid will meet the communities for whom the canal is of great importance. 

Anne takes a barge trip from Dublin through the unique landscape of the Deep Sinking, to Leixlip, and rambles on to Maynooth, where the Royal Canal greenway begins. From there she visits an art gallery in Kilcock, she runs with Na Fianna running club in Enfield and meets some canoeists at Ribbontail. 

While all that is going on, Bláthnaid goes to Strokestown House and learns about the National Famine Way, she visits the Tidy Towns winning village of Abbeyshrule, joins a rambling group in Ballynacargy and meets Clare Crinnigan, who was born in a lock house on the canal. 

Nationwide all next week, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 7PM on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.


Use the Next > above to go through the gallery

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie