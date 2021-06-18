Longford manager Padraic Davis full of praise for the players in NFL survival success

"Iarla O’Sullivan’s performance was one of the best displays I’ve seen in a long time"

allianz national football league

Longford defender Iarla O'Sullivan on the ball in breaking away from Tipperary opponent Conor Bowe. Action from the NFL relegation play-off Pic: Syl Healy

Reporter:

Deniese O'Flaherty

Email:

sport@longfordleader.ie

Longford manager Padraic Davis praised his side after they defeated Tipperary on Sunday last in the relegation play-off to retain their Division 3 status for 2022.

Davis said: “We are happy with the display. I thought we were clearly the better team. This was a massive game. It’s only a few months since these lads became Munster champions. It was a quality team we were playing there.”

 Next year will be Longford’s seventh consecutive year in Division 3. Davis commended his side for that achievement. 

“They deserve to be where they are. I don’t think people realise that in the last 25/30 years we have only been in Division 2 proper, once. They deserve a lot of credit for staying in Division 3.”

 It was a superb performance from Longford against a Tipperary side that struggled for most of the match.

 Davis said: “The lads would’ve been nervous because there was so much at stake but I think from the word go there was no shaky start. They seemed composed. To only concede single figures; I’m delighted for them.”

 The momentum was with the Munster side after Padraic Looram levelled matters in the second half.

 Longford’s response was terrific; a goal from Dessie Reynolds, followed by a point from Oran Kenny and they kicked on from there. 

Davis said: “It took us a while to really control the game and play it on our terms. When we got that goal and then got the next point; that was crucial. We got a couple of points that really killed them off.”

 Longford were dealt a blow when the half-forward line named in the programme couldn’t feature due to injury. Joseph Hagan, Kevin Diffley and Enda Macken came in and performed well.  

 “Joseph Hagan has come in there, Kevin Diffley and Enda Macken; all three have done very well. 

“Some of the young lads, like Iarla O’Sullivan’s performance, was one of the best displays I’ve seen in a long time. They played a massive part in keeping us in Division 3,” stated a very satisfied Davis.

 It was a fine team performance but Andrew Farrell at full-back was colossal. 

Davis said: “I believe Andrew Farrell is one of the best full-backs in the country. I don’t think there are many teams that wouldn’t take him. His form is extraordinary at the moment. He deserves a special mention.”

 Although his side avoided relegation to Division 4, Davis admitted he wasn’t a fan of relegation or promotion this year with the way the league was divided into groups.

“I would’ve said it in the past. Once they doctored the National League there should’ve been no promotion or relegation.

“It was wrong. I don’t agree with a lot that has been done but we battled and kept ourselves there. 

“You see it in the faces of the Tipperary players; it’s devastating. On a high just a few months back and now such a low. Unfortunately that’s sport and part of sport.”

Most Popular

GALLERY | RTÉ's Nationwide goes all along the banks of Royal Canal from Clondra in Longford to Dublin's Spencer Dock

RTÉ Nationwide presenters Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh and Anne Cassin

All next week on RTÉ Nationwide, presenters Anne Cassin and Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh take a journey along the Royal Canal, all 146 kilometers of it, stretching from Spencer Dock in Dublin all the way to Clondra, Co Longford. 


Use the Next > above to go through the gallery



Beginning at opposite ends, Anne Cassin starts her journey in Dublin, heading west, and it’s all aboard in Clondra for Bláthnaid NíChofaigh, going east towards Mullingar where the two presenters meet.


All along the way, presenters Anne and Bláthnaid will meet the communities for whom the canal is of great importance. 

Anne takes a barge trip from Dublin through the unique landscape of the Deep Sinking, to Leixlip, and rambles on to Maynooth, where the Royal Canal greenway begins. From there she visits an art gallery in Kilcock, she runs with Na Fianna running club in Enfield and meets some canoeists at Ribbontail. 

While all that is going on, Bláthnaid goes to Strokestown House and learns about the National Famine Way, she visits the Tidy Towns winning village of Abbeyshrule, joins a rambling group in Ballynacargy and meets Clare Crinnigan, who was born in a lock house on the canal. 

Nationwide all next week, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 7PM on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.


Use the Next > above to go through the gallery

Multimedia

GALLERY | RTÉ's Nationwide goes all along the banks of Royal Canal from Clondra in Longford to Dublin's Spencer Dock

RTÉ Nationwide presenters Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh and Anne Cassin

All next week on RTÉ Nationwide, presenters Anne Cassin and Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh take a journey along the Royal Canal, all 146 kilometers of it, stretching from Spencer Dock in Dublin all the way to Clondra, Co Longford. 


Use the Next > above to go through the gallery



Beginning at opposite ends, Anne Cassin starts her journey in Dublin, heading west, and it’s all aboard in Clondra for Bláthnaid NíChofaigh, going east towards Mullingar where the two presenters meet.


All along the way, presenters Anne and Bláthnaid will meet the communities for whom the canal is of great importance. 

Anne takes a barge trip from Dublin through the unique landscape of the Deep Sinking, to Leixlip, and rambles on to Maynooth, where the Royal Canal greenway begins. From there she visits an art gallery in Kilcock, she runs with Na Fianna running club in Enfield and meets some canoeists at Ribbontail. 

While all that is going on, Bláthnaid goes to Strokestown House and learns about the National Famine Way, she visits the Tidy Towns winning village of Abbeyshrule, joins a rambling group in Ballynacargy and meets Clare Crinnigan, who was born in a lock house on the canal. 

Nationwide all next week, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 7PM on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.


Use the Next > above to go through the gallery

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie