WATCH: Liam Fenelon completes longest ultra marathon in world in Longford town

There really is no stopping Longford's marathon man Liam Fenelon.

The jovial 79-year-old completed the world's longest ultra marathon last weekend by covering 90km or 56 miles in 15 hours and eight minutes.

What's more, the Longford native chose the streets and byways of his home town in which to complete it.

Accompanied by Donegal man, Peter McGlynn, the pair took part in the 95th running of the 'The Comrades Marathon' in a bid to raise much needed funds for St Christopher's Services.

A video taken by Frank Greally, founder and editor of the Irish Runner magazine, shows the duo starting out from the Longford Arms Hotel, a landmark both men completed their gruelling task last Sunday.

It was the 334th marathon Liam has successfully taken on.

"Seemingly," was the tongue in cheek reply to questions over his remarkable energy levels for a man who will be celebrating his 80th birthday next February.

"I felt unbelievable afterwards because I went for two walks with Frank and Peter on Monday and I was fit to play golf the same day too."