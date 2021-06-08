Lucky lottery player in Midlands scoops €500,000 win on Euromillions
A lucky lottery player in the Midlands have scooped €500,000 win on the Euromillions.
The prize was won in Friday's draw and the quick pick ticket was purchased at the Circle K M6 Athlone Motorway in Fossagh, Moate.
The lucky winner won the Euromillions plus jackpot of €500,000 and the winning numbers were 15, 23, 26, 33, 41.
