Down Memory Lane | A selection of Longford photographic memories from 1999

In this week's nostalgic trip Down Memory Lane in Longford, we feature a selection of photographic memories from 1999, including the Longford Summer Festival Family Day, the Miss Ballinamuck/Drumlish fundraiser and the Abbeyshrule airshow. We hope the photos bring back some happy memories and don't forget to tag and share with your friends.
Caption: 1999 - There was a great turnout for the Longford Summer Festival family day which proved to have something for all the family Picture: Joe McDonagh
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.