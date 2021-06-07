Longford Leader gallery: Leaving Cert and Transition Year end of year awards at Cnoc Mhuire, Granard

Ellen Deneher, who received the Cnoc Mhuire Granard Overall Student of the Year Award, is pictured with School Principal Pauline McBrien, Deputy Principal Sandra Durkan and Year Head Margaret Farrell

Longford Leader gallery: Leaving Cert and Transition Year end of year awards at Cnoc Mhuire, Granard

Cian Murray who received the Spirit of Mercy award at Cnoc Mhuire Granard is pictured with School Principal Pauline McBrien, Deputy Principal Sandra Durkan and Year Head Margaret Farrell

Longford Leader gallery: Leaving Cert and Transition Year end of year awards at Cnoc Mhuire, Granard

Cnoc Mhuire Granard Leaving Cert Student of the Class award winner Cathal Gilligan is pictured with his Class Tutor Colm Faughnan, Year Head Margaret Farrell and School Principal Pauline McBrien

Longford Leader gallery: Leaving Cert and Transition Year end of year awards at Cnoc Mhuire, Granard

Cnoc Mhuire Granard Leaving Cert Student of the Class award winner Alicia Maguire Oates is pictured with her Class Tutor Aisling Doherty, Year Head Margaret Farrell and School Principal Pauline McBrien

Longford Leader gallery: Leaving Cert and Transition Year end of year awards at Cnoc Mhuire, Granard

Cnoc Mhuire Granard Leaving Cert Student of the Class award winner Lily Hemus. is pictured with her Class Tutor Brenda Kearney, Year Head Margaret Farrell and School Principal Pauline McBrien

Longford Leader gallery: Leaving Cert and Transition Year end of year awards at Cnoc Mhuire, Granard

Peter Devine who received an award for full attendance at Cnoc Mhuire Granard is pictured with School Principal Pauline McBrien and Year Head Margaret Farrell

Longford Leader gallery: Leaving Cert and Transition Year end of year awards at Cnoc Mhuire, Granard

Aoibhinn Ginty presented with the overall Cnoc Mhuire Granard TY Student of the Year by Transition Year Coordinator Jennifer Bratten

Longford Leader gallery: Leaving Cert and Transition Year end of year awards at Cnoc Mhuire, Granard

Bronagh Rawle presented with the Cnoc Mhuire Granard TY Ceist Award by TY Coordinator Jennifer Bratten

Longford Leader gallery: Leaving Cert and Transition Year end of year awards at Cnoc Mhuire, Granard

Maeve Brady presented with her Cnoc Mhuire Granard 'Student of the Class' award by TY Coordinator Jennifer Bratten