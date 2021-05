AS of midnight, Friday, May 21, the HSE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 381* new confirmed cases of Covid-19 across the country.

A total of 110 people are in hospital with the condition with 42 in ICU.

*Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.

A total of 524 new confirmed cases of the disease were reported in Ireland on Friday evening. There are no new reported deaths.