Down Memory Lane in Longford | Having a ball at St Mel's College 1999 graduation dance

In this week's trip Down Memory Lane in Longford, we feature a selection of photographic memories from 1999, including the St Mel's College graduation dance, the launch of the County Longford Show, a Longford GAA Summer Camp in Moyne and and the official opening of Dromard Community Playgroup. We hope the photos bring back some happy memories and don't forget to tag and share with your friends.

Caption: 1999 St Mel’s College Graduation Dance: Shane McGuckin, Aideen Dolan, Catherina Nugent and Denis McCann