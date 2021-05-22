GALLERY | Great celebrations as St Patrick's NS, Ballinamuck awarded Active School Flag
St Patrick’s National School in Ballinamuck, was recently awarded the Active School Flag.
It was fitting and appropriate then that the pupils and staff took on the National Schools Week (#ASW21) challenge from Monday to Friday, April 26 - 30.
In truly magnificent sunshine, they had a number of different activities organised, outdoors, for the children each day.
On Wednesday morning, all of the children were dropped off by their Parents/Guardians at the 98 Hall in Ballinamuck and walked, in their class bubbles with their teachers, up to the school, using the newly constructed walking path from the village to the school.
