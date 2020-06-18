Detective Garda Colm Horkan served An Garda Síochána with distinction and pride

Politicians and religious leaders have been paying tribute and expressing sympathy with the family and colleagues of Detective Garda Colm Horkan who was tragically killed in the line of duty in Castlerea last night.

Roscommon Fianna Fáil Senator Eugene Murphy expressed his heartfelt sympathies to the family, Garda colleagues and friends of Detective Garda Colm Horkan.

“Detective Garda Horkan served with distinction and pride during his 24 years with An Garda Síochána and he is the 89th member of An Garda Síochána killed in the line of duty. It is a very sad occasion for the family and Garda colleagues of Detective Garda Horkan and unfortunately it reminds us of the major sacrifices that members of the Garda make to keep society safe. The job of An Garda Síochána is very challenging and Detective Garda Horkan was protecting his community but sadly he paid the ultimate price with his life while in the line of duty.

“My heart goes out to his family, Garda colleagues and friends both in County Roscommon and his native Charlestown where he will be sadly mourned. The Gardai play an important role in the protection of society and the tragic death of Detective Garda Horkan is devastating and traumatic for the local community. I understand that Detective Garda Horkan was a very popular member of the force and had a great love of GAA. My deepest sympathies to his family, friends, and Garda colleagues. May he rest in peace."

Longford Fine Gael Senator Micheál Carrigy said, "On hearing the news this morning of the tragic death of Detective Garda Colm Horkan I would like to take the opportunity to offer my deepest sympathy to his family, friends and colleagues. An Garda Síochána play a crucial role in our communities and everyday put themselves on the frontline of crime prevention on behalf of us all. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam."

The Rt Revd Ferran Glenfield, Bishop of Kilmore, Elphin and Ardagh, commented; "I wish to express my sadness and shock at the brutal murder of Detective Garda Colm Horkan whilst on duty yesterday evening in Castlerea. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and his colleagues in An Garda Síochána. We would hope that everyone would co-operate in bringing the perpetrator of this awful crime to justice."

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD said: "I want to extend my deepest sympathies to the family, friends and colleagues of Detective Garda Colm Horkan. This is a shocking incident and is a sad and difficult day for An Garda Síochána, not just in Roscommon but across the State.

"My thoughts are with the Garda's family and colleagues at this time.

"I know that this incident will have caused serious shock and outrage in the local community in Castlerea and the wider region. My thoughts are also with those in the community today."

