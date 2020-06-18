GRA extends condolences to family and colleagues of Detective Garda Colm Horkan, killed in the line of duty

GRA President Jim Mulligan has extended his condolences to the family of Detective Garda Colm Horkan, who was fatally shot in Castlerea, Co Roscommon, last night.

“Our brave colleague died as result of injuries sustained when he was responding to an incident,” he said in a statement this afternoon.

Detective Garda Horkan was based in Ballaghaderreen, Co Roscommon, Castlerea District in the Longford/Roscommon Division.

A native of Charlestown, Co Mayo, Detective Garda Horkan joined An Garda Síochána in 1995, and was an experienced detective greatly respected by colleagues.

He came from a well-known and respected family in Charlestown and is survived by his father, sister and four brothers.

“Colm was a hugely popular figure among colleagues and in GAA circles. He was a member of Charlestown GAA and played underage football for his native county," said Mr Mulligan.

"He was always regarded as a go-to man in Charlestown GAA. Nothing was too big or too small a request for him.

“Colm was a gentleman known for his kindness and commitment to helping other people. He died protecting his community and serving his country.

“Our thoughts are with Colm's family, colleagues and the communities he served at this very distressing and traumatic time.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”

