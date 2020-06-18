Gardaí launch witness appeal following fatal shooting of Detective Garda Colm Horkan in Roscommon

Gardaí have launched an appeal for witnesses or anyone with information following the fatal shooting of Detective Garda Colm Horkan in Castlerea, Co Roscommon, last night.

Detective Horkan's body has been removed from the scene to Castlebar General Hospital, where a post mortem is due to take place later today by the State Pathologist.

The scene at the junction of Patrick Street and Main Street Castlerea remains sealed off pending a forensic examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

There are currently traffic diversions in place around the town.

A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested at the scene and remains detained at Castlerea Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939.

As this incident involves an official Garda firearm the incident has been referred to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission under Section 102 of the Garda Síochána Act.

An Garda Síochána continue to investigate this incident.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the Castlerea Town Centre area between 11pm last night and 12:30am this morning, particularly any road users who may have dash cam footage, to contact the incident room in Castlerea Garda Station on 094 962 1635.

Tributes have been pouring in for the Detective, with Garda Commissioner Drew Harris stating that he "served the communities he worked in with distinction and pride during his 24 years as a member of An Garda Síochána".

Read also: Garda Commissioner pays tribute to Detective Garda Colm Horkan who was fatally shot in Roscommon