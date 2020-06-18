Garda Commissioner pays tribute to Detective Garda Colm Horkan who was fatally shot in Roscommon

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has expressed his deepest sympathies at the death of Detective Garda Colm Horkan, who was tragically shot and killed in Castlerea, Co Roscommon last night.

"I am deeply saddened by the death of my colleague Detective Garda Colm Horkan,"



"My thoughts, and the thoughts of all personnel in An Garda Síochána, are with the family, friends and colleagues of Detective Garda Colm Horkan at Castlerea Garda Station and the Detective Unit he served in.



"Colm served the communities he worked in with distinction and pride during his 24 years as a member of An Garda Síochána.



"Detective Garda Colm Horkan is the 89th member of An Garda Síochána killed in the line of duty. Today is a terrible reminder of the significant sacrifices, including the ultimate sacrifice, that Gardaí make to keep people save.



"I want to thank the local community in Castlerea and the country as a whole for the support they have shown to An Garda Síochána and individual Gardaí even in the short time since the incident.



"The fatal shooting of Detective Garda Colm Horkan remains under investigation. I want to appeal to anyone with information on this incident or witnessed this incident to contact Castlerea Garda Station at 094 962 1635.”

Detective Horkan has died following a shooting incident in Roscommon shortly before midnight last night.

A man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Due to last night's incident, the town centre of Castlerea remains closed and diversions are in place.

Read also: Murder investigation launched as Garda dies in Roscommon shooting incident