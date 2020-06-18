Taoiseach and Justice Minister express sympathy with family and colleagues of brave Detective Garda Colm Horkan

An Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar has extended his deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Detective Garda Colm Horkan who died following a shooting incident in Co Roscommon.

"I extend my deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the Garda who has died in the course of their duties.

"Every day our Gardai put themselves on the frontline of crime prevention, on behalf of all of us. This requires regular acts of bravery and courage. Sometimes the outcome is tragic and a Garda makes the ultimate sacrifice in the course of their duties.

"Our thoughts today are with all those grieving as a result of this tragic incident."

Also read: Garda Commissioner pays tribute to Detective Garda Colm Horkan who was fatally shot in Roscommon

Minister for Justice and Equality, Charlie Flanagan TD, said he is deeply shocked and saddened at the shooting of Detective Garda Colm Horkan in Roscommon last night and a full murder investigation is underway.

“The brave Detective Garda who died last night died in the line of duty, serving and protecting the community. His death will cause untold heartbreak to his family, loved ones and all his colleagues in An Garda Síochána across the whole country. It is also a loss to wider Irish society. His heroism and the debt of gratitude which we owe to him and his family will never be forgotten.

“The women and men of An Garda Síochána serve the whole community and work to keep Ireland safe. In their everyday duty, they put the welfare of others ahead of themselves, as they work to shield us from harm and to connect our communities. It is to them that we turn in times of crisis, including during the current pandemic. All throughout this period, Gardaí have been selflessly working to protect our health and wellbeing, in the best tradition of the service.

“As Minister for Justice and Equality, I convey my heartfelt sympathy and condolences to his parents, family and friends and indeed to the whole family of An Garda Síochána.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.“

Also read: Murder investigation launched as Garda dies in Roscommon shooting incident

Sinn Féin TD for Roscommon/Galway Claire Kerrane has said that the killing of Detective Garda Colm Horkan in Castlerea is a truly shocking incident.

She has extended her sympathies to the Garda's family and colleagues at this very difficult time.

She said: "I want to extend my deepest sympathies to the family, friends and colleagues of the Garda killed in Castlerea last night. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

"This is a truly terrible incident and has caused major shock amongst the entire community in Castlerea and the wider region.

"My thoughts are with the Garda's family and colleagues at this very difficult time. I hope that whoever is responsible is speedily brought to justice."