Missing Donegal teenager found safe and well

A missing Donegal teenager has been found safe and well
Missing Letterkenny teenager AJ O'Sullivan has been located safe and well.
Brilliant comeback win for the Longford ladies as Roscommon are rattled
A sensational start to the second half which yielded crucial goals from Sarah Shannon and Michelle Farrell was the turning point in Longford’s brilliant comeback win as Roscommon were rattled in the TG4 Ladies All-Ireland Intermediate Championship Round 3 clash at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday.
An Garda Síochána thanked the media and the public for their assistance in this matter.
At least 10,000 hot desk spaces will be provided under the Scheme, which is aimed at both existing hub users, as well as those accessing hub facilities for the first time
The majority of people who started “side hustles” during the coronavirus pandemic are still keeping them up, a survey has found.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.