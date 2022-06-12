Search

12 Jun 2022

Brilliant comeback win for the Longford ladies as Roscommon are rattled

TG4 Ladies Football All-Ireland Intermediate C’ship quarter-final against Clare

longford ladies gaa

Mairead Victory pictured in action for Longford against Roscommon in the TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Championship clash Photo: Syl Healy

Reporter:

Padraic O'Brien

12 Jun 2022 7:15 PM

Email:

padraig.obrien@longfordleader.ie

A sensational start to the second half which yielded crucial goals from Sarah Shannon and Michelle Farrell was the turning point in Longford’s brilliant comeback win as Roscommon were rattled in the TG4 Ladies All-Ireland Intermediate Championship Round 3 clash at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday. 

Longford . . . 3-12   Roscommon . . . 3-9

While both the neighbouring counties were already through to the quarter-finals, the battle for top spot in Group C was intense and Roscommon looked in control when they led by 2-7 to 1-4 at half-time with Natalie McHugh scoring the second goal just before the break.

The Longford girls showed a lot of character and tremendous spirit in refusing to be rattled and the course of the game changed completely when the rampant home side clocked up 2-2 in the space of four minutes in a whirlwind scoring spree immediately on the changeover.

That left Brian Noonan’s side in front by a couple of points (3-6 to 2-7) and while Roscommon responded with a goal from Laura Fleming in the 40th minute to regain the lead, Longford were on top for the remainder of this exciting encounter.

The star of the show was the outstanding Michelle Farrell who scored 1-7 in the second half in shooting some excellent points and Longford, who also beat Kildare in the group stage, can now look forward with considerable confidence to the All-Ireland quarter-final clash against Clare on Sunday June 26.   

LONGFORD: Ruth Jones (Colmcille); Eimear O’Brien (Longford Slashers), Emma Doris (Killoe), Sorcha Dawson (Ballymore); Clare Farrell (Longford Slashers), Leanne Keegan (Mostrim), Katie Crawford (Carrickedmond); Mairead Victory (Mostrim), Mairead Reynolds (Dromard); Aisling Cosgrove (Longford Slashers), Clodagh Lohan (Grattans, 0-2), Emer Heaney (Ballymore); Michelle Farrell (Colmcille (1-9, two frees), Megan Jobe (Colmcille), Louise Monaghan (Mostrim). 

Subs:- Sarah Shannon (Carrickedmond) for M Jobe (half-time); Ciara Mulligan (Carrickedmond) for E O’Brien (half-time); Shauna McCormack (Carrickedmond) for E Doris (half-time); Michelle Noonan (Carrickedmond) for S Dawson (45 mins); Ella Duggan (Clonguish) for A Cosgrove (57 mins). 

ROSCOMMON: Helena Cummins; Sinead Kenny (0-1), Rachel Fitzmaurice, Rachel Brady; Roisin Wynne (0-1), Aisling McAuliffe, Niamh Feeney; Lisa O’Rourke, Laura Fleming (1-1); Mikaela McHugh (0-1), Jenny Higgins (1-1), Fiona Tully; Aisling Hanly (0-3, one free), Natalie McHugh (1-1), Caroline Conway.

Subs:- Ellen Irwin for F Tully (42 mins); Lauren Shanagher for M McHugh (46 mins); Sarah McVeigh for C Conway (54 mins); Saoirse Wynne for L Fleming (injured, stoppage time). 

Referee: Brendan Rise (Down). 

2022 TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Championship Quarter-Final Pairings 

Wexford v Tyrone

Louth v Roscommon

Longford v Clare

Laois v Wicklow

