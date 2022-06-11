Search

11 Jun 2022

Gardaí appeal for assistance in locating missing 16-year-old teenager

It is believed that AJ may currently be in the Tipperary or Cork area.

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

11 Jun 2022 7:35 PM

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 16-year-old AJ O'Sullivan who was last seen in the Port Road area of Letterkenny at approximately 12:30pm on Friday, June 10, 2022.

AJ is described as being approximately 5 foot 2 inches in height with an average build, brown hair and blue eyes. When last seen, AJ was wearing a grey jumper, grey shorts and a black and grey coat.

It is believed that AJ may currently be in the Tipperary or Cork area.

Anyone with information on AJ's whereabouts are asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 91 67100 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

